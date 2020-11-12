 

EDAG Engineering Group AG Strong order intake in the third quarter indicates recovery

DGAP-Media / 12.11.2020 / 07:30

EDAG Engineering Group AG: Strong order intake in the third quarter indicates recovery

  • Revenue decline of 17.3% after nine months
  • Adjusted EBIT margin at -1.6%; positive in Q3 with 4.8%
  • Order intake of 210 m€ in Q3: 30% above previous year
  • Very strong free cash flow of 103.4 m€
  • Packages of measures take effect and are selectively supplemented
     

Arbon, 12. November 2020. EDAG, leading independent engineering services provider to the global automotive industry, reported its figures as at September 30th of the current business year, today. While the impact of the corona pandemic is reflected in the current figures, the first signs of recovery are evident in the order books.
Group Revenues after nine months amounted to EUR 482.9 million, about 17.3% below the previous year's figure of EUR 584.3 million. Adjusted EBIT for the Group was at EUR -7.7 million (previous year: EUR 28.2 million); the adjusted EBIT-margin levelled at -1.6 percent (previous year: 4.8 percent). After the losses in the second quarter, positive adjusted EBIT of EUR 7.2 million and thus a margin of 4.8% was generated again in the third quarter (previous year's quarter: 5.9%).

Following the weak order intake in the first two quarters, the third quarter shows a more robust demand. With EUR 210 million, order intake was about 30 percent above the previous year's quarter. The order backlog has also recovered and, at EUR 391.2 million as of September 30, is now above the previous year's figure of EUR 327.6 million. Demand is supported in particular by international customers. The free cash flow also developed very positively and amounted to EUR 103.4 million after nine months, compared with EUR -18.2 million in the previous year. As of September 30th 2020 the EDAG Group employed 8,013 people (previous year: 8,623 employees).

