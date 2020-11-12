You can watch the video message of Jan Suykens, CEO of Ackermans & van Haaren, on the acquisition of OMP on our website or read our press release via the link below.

Ackermans & van Haaren acquires a 20% participation in OMP and becomes a cornerstone investor in one of the leading supply chain planning solution providers

