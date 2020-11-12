Ackermans & van Haaren acquires a 20% participation in OMP and becomes a cornerstone investor in one of the leading supply chain planning solution providers
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 12.11.2020, 07:30 | 27 | 0 |
Dear,
You can watch the video message of Jan Suykens, CEO of Ackermans & van Haaren, on the acquisition of OMP on our website or read our press release via the link below.
Ackermans & Van Haaren Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Best regards
Ackermans & van Haaren
Attachment
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0