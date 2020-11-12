The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 11 Nov 2020.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 24.6092 £ 21.6931 Estimated MTD return 1.95 % 1.63 % Estimated YTD return 7.47 % 5.12 % Estimated ITD return 146.09 % 116.93 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 18.80 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -23.61 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,550.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -28.55 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A