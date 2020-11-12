 

Trading Update

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 08:00  |  83   |   |   

LEI: 213800WTQKOQI8ELD692

OneSavings Bank plc: Trading update

Published: 12.11.2020

OneSavings Bank plc

Trading update

           

OneSavings Bank plc (‘OSB’ or ‘the Group’), the specialist lending and retail savings group, today issues its trading update for the period from 1 July 2020 to date. 

Highlights

  • The Group delivered strong financial and operating performance in the three months to 30 September 2020
     
  • Organic originations for the combined Group of £725m in the three months to 30 September 2020 (Q3 2019: pro forma underlying1 £1.7bn, statutory: £842m for OSB and £865m for Charter Court Financial Services Group (‘CCFS’))

  • Underlying2 net loans and advances increased by 8% in the nine months to 30 September 2020, excluding the impact of structured asset sales in the first half. On an underlying2 basis, after structured asset sales, net loans and advances as at 30 September 2020 increased 3% to £18.7bn (31 December 2019: pro forma underlying1 £18.2bn). On a statutory basis, net loans and advances were £19.0bn (31 December 2019: £18.4bn)
     
  • Underlying2 net interest margin (‘NIM’) improved as expected when the full impact of the base rate cuts was passed on to retail savers towards the end of the third quarter
     
  • Slight improvement in three months plus arrears (and earlier arrears) during the quarter and as at 30 September 2020, active payment holidays had decreased to only c. 3% of the Group’s loan book by value with a weighted average loan to value (‘LTV’) of 69%. Very low levels of new arrears on accounts exiting payment holidays
     
  • No significant change in IFRS 9 macroeconomic scenarios, staging criteria or impairment provisions during the quarter
     
  • Insertion of a new holding company to facilitate the issuance and compliance with the Group’s MREL requirements approved by shareholders at a general meeting on 2 November 2020
     
  • The Board aspires to return to dividend payment and will assess at the end of the year whether circumstances support the payment of a dividend for 2020, taking into account the macroeconomic and capital outlook

1. Pro forma underlying refers to ratios and results which assume that the Combination with CCFS occurred on 1 January 2019 and exclude exceptional items, integration costs and other acquisition-related items arising from the Combination with CCFS.

