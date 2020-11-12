 

Bango and Microsoft sign agreement to boost new Xbox cloud gaming subscriptions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 08:00  |  41   |   |   
  • Opening-up access to Xbox consoles and games through the Bango Platform

CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bango (AIM: BGO) (“Bango”), the global platform for data-driven commerce, has expanded its partnership with Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) to open-up access to Xbox subscriptions and consoles sales. With new Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S now available in time for the year end buying season, the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription service and Xbox All Access program are expected to be in high demand.

Microsoft will leverage the Bango Platform to enable telco partners to bundle Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and Xbox All Access in their subscription packages. This is the latest expansion of the Bango partnership with Microsoft, through which Bango powers carrier billed payments for Xbox gamers and across the Microsoft Store.

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate gives gamers access to over 100 high-quality games on console, PC and compatible mobile devices for one low monthly price.

With Xbox All Access players can get everything they need to jump into the next generation of gaming - an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S, plus 24 months of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate - from $24.99 a month for 24 months with no upfront cost.

Partners that want to benefit from the global demand for Xbox gaming can now leverage the unique offer and targeting insights provided by the Bango Platform to attract many more customers.

Gaming subscriptions and console acquisition programs are aligned to the way consumers are increasingly accessing entertainment. Consumers are standardizing on cloud gaming subscription services for gaming content as it dramatically increases choice, compared to pay per game business models.

Bango is focused on growing success for partners through data driven commerce. Unique Bango data insights optimize the targeting of product bundles to boost consumer engagement. Bango is excited to expand its partnership with Microsoft, to take Xbox Game Pass and consoles to millions more gamers across the world, commented Paul Larbey, CEO at Bango.

About Bango
App developers, stores and payment providers cross the threshold into the Bango ecosystem to converge, grow and thrive. By bringing businesses together and powering e-commerce with unique data-driven insights, Bango delivers new business opportunities and new dimensions of growth for customers around the world. Being inside the Bango circle means global merchants including Amazon, Google and Microsoft can work together with payment partners from Africa to the Americas, accelerating the performance of everyone on the inside.

Bango. Think inside the circle. For more information, visit www.bango.com.

Media contact:
Anil Malhotra, CMO
anil@bango.com
Tel: +44 7710 480 377


Bango Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Bango and Microsoft sign agreement to boost new Xbox cloud gaming subscriptions Opening-up access to Xbox consoles and games through the Bango Platform CAMBRIDGE, United Kingdom, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Bango (AIM: BGO) (“Bango”), the global platform for data-driven commerce, has expanded its partnership with …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Liefervereinbarung mit der EU über 200 Millionen Dosen ihres ...
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Aleafia Health Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
04.11.20
Bango and BT partnership sees first launch with BritBox 
15.10.20
Bango scales up in Asia as revenue delivers record growth