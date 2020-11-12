 

SimCorp reports revenue of EUR 310m and EBIT margin of 21% for the first nine months of 2020

Company Announcement no. 39/2020

Q3 2020 highlights:

  • In Q3 2020, four new SimCorp Dimension deals were signed, of which
    • Two deals were included in order intake and revenue
    • One deal was included in order intake, but revenue recognition has been deferred
    • For one deal, both order intake and revenue recognition have been deferred.
  • Order intake was EUR 21.7m, an increase of EUR 2.6m or 13.6% compared with Q3 2019.
  • Reported revenue was EUR 100.2m, a decrease of 14.7% compared with Q3 2019, due to a very strong Q3 2019 and revenue recognition of two new license deals being deferred.
  • EBIT was EUR 22.4m and EBIT margin was 22.3% compared with EBIT of EUR 35.2m and EBIT margin of 30.0% in Q3 2019.
  • Free cash flow was EUR 17.7m, a decrease of 16.7% compared with Q3 2019.
  • On August 12, SimCorp announced that it had completed the next phase in its cloud transformation, now offering SimCorp Dimension as a Service, on Microsoft Azure.


9M 2020 highlights:

  • In 9M 2020, seven new SimCorp Dimension and three new stand-alone SimCorp Coric license deals were signed, of which
    • Six deals were included in order intake and revenue
    • One deal was included in order intake, but revenue recognition has been deferred
    • For three deals, both order intake and revenue recognition have been deferred.
  • Order intake was EUR 58.5m, a decrease of EUR 4.6m or 7.3% compared with 9M 2019.
  • On September 30, 2020, the order book amounted to EUR 43.8m, an increase of EUR 8.8m compared with the order book at the same date last year.
  • Reported revenue was EUR 309.8m, a decrease of 5.2% compared with 9M 2019, due to a very strong 9M 2019 and revenue recognition of four new license deals being deferred.
  • EBIT was EUR 65.9m compared with EUR 93.9m in 9M 2019.
  • EBIT margin was 21.3% compared with 28.7% in 9M 2019.
  • Net profit was EUR 45.7m compared with EUR 72.6m in 9M 2019.
  • Free cash flow was EUR 70.5m, an increase of 6.8% compared with 9M 2019.
  • SimCorp entered Q4 2020 with EUR 399m of the full year’s revenue signed, which is at the same level as at the same time last year.

Subsequent events:

