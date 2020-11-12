 

Subsea 7 S.A. announced details of incentive schemes and share related awards

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 08:00  |  46   |   |   

Luxembourg – 12 November 2020 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) (the “Company”) in accordance with the Oslo Børs rules, today announced the details of awards under its 2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) approved by the Board on 11 November 2020.

The Company will make awards of 1,120,000 performance shares, subject to the Plan’s performance conditions, on 12 November 2020.

The following Primary Insiders were awarded performance shares under the Plan and subsequently hold the following shares and options:

Name Position Performance Shares Awarded Total Performance Shares(¹) Total Owned Shares Total Options
John Evans Chief Operating Officer 50,000 170,196 81,873 Nil
Ricardo Rosa Chief Financial Officer 35,000 124,356 42,345 Nil
Olivier Blaringhem EVP – Surf & Conventional 30,000 92,631 14,105 Nil
Stuart Fitzgerald EVP – Strategy & Commercial 30,000 103,704 18,774 Nil
Phil Simons EVP – Projects & Operations 30,000 88,387 4,447 Nil
Steph McNeill EVP - Renewables 30,000 88,718 4,778 Nil
Nathalie Louys General Counsel 28,000 87,098 27,663 Nil
Kate Lyne EVP – Human Resources 25,000 68,258 14,491 Nil

¹Total performance shares held include the awards made in 2020 and represent the maximum award due to vest assuming all performance conditions are met.

This message is submitted on behalf of the Company and Subsea 7 S.A., as well as the named Primary Insiders.

*********************************************************************************
Subsea 7 is a global leader in the delivery of offshore projects and services for the evolving energy industry, creating sustainable value by being the industry’s partner and employer of choice in delivering the efficient offshore solutions the world needs.

Subsea 7 is listed on the Oslo Bors (SUBC), ISIN LU0075646355, LEI 222100AIF0CBCY80AH62.
*********************************************************************************

Contact:
Katherine Tonks
Head of Investor Relations
Subsea 7 S.A.
Tel +44 20-8210-5568
Katherine.Tonks@Subsea7.com

www.subsea7.com

 

Attachment


Subsea 7 Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Subsea 7 S.A. announced details of incentive schemes and share related awards Luxembourg – 12 November 2020 - Subsea 7 S.A. (Oslo Børs: SUBC, ADR: SUBCY) (the “Company”) in accordance with the Oslo Børs rules, today announced the details of awards under its 2018 Long-Term Incentive Plan (the “Plan”) approved by the Board on …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Liefervereinbarung mit der EU über 200 Millionen Dosen ihres ...
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Aleafia Health Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
Subsea 7 S.A. Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results