Eurocastle Releases Third Quarter 2020 Interim Management Statement

Guernsey, 12 November 2020 – Eurocastle Investment Limited (Euronext Amsterdam: ECT) today has released its interim management statement for the quarter ended 30 September 2020.

Q3 2020 BUSINESS HIGHLIGHTS

¨ Adjusted Net Asset Value (“NAV”) 1 of €13.8 million, or €7.46 per share2, up €0.20 per share vs. €7.26 per share at 30 June 2020 due to:

Valuation increases: €0.20 per share increase (4%) in the valuation of the remaining three real estate fund investments.

€0.07 per share increase (12%) in the valuation of the remaining three NPL and other loan interests. Reserve and legacy movements of (€0.07) per share.