 

JOST Werke AG: ​​​​​​​JOST increases sales and adjusted EBIT in Q3 2020 supported by the acquisition of Ålö and a strong Asia-Pacific-Africa business

JOST Werke AG: ​​​​​​​JOST increases sales and adjusted EBIT in Q3 2020 supported by the acquisition of Ålö and a strong Asia-Pacific-Africa business

12.11.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

JOST increases sales and adjusted EBIT in Q3 2020 supported by the acquisition of Ålö and a strong Asia-Pacific-Africa business

- Sales Q3 2020 grow by 10.7% to EUR 196.9 million (Q3 2019: EUR 177.8 million)

- Adjusted EBIT Q3 2020 increases by 7.0% to EUR 20.3 million (Q3 2019: EUR 19.0 million)

- Adjusted EBIT margin Q3 2020 again at double-digit level of 10.3% (Q3 2019: 10.7%)

- Strong free cash flow grows to EUR +31.6 million (Q3 2019: EUR +29.9 million)

- Forecast for 2020 fiscal year confirmed


Neu-Isenburg, November 12th, 2020. JOST Werke AG ("JOST"), a leading global producer and supplier of safety-critical systems for the commercial vehicle industry, announced today its interim financial results for the third quarter of 2020.

Joachim Dürr, CEO of JOST Werke AG, stated: "In the third quarter of 2020, we were again able to prove the high flexibility of our business model, generating sound results. The newly acquired agricultural business of the Ålö Group allowed us to more than offset the pandemic-related decline in our markets. In addition, we managed to further improve our market position in Asia-Pacific-Africa, achieving a strong growth in the region even without the contribution from Ålö. As a result, JOST increased sales and adjusted EBIT year-over-year in the third quarter of 2020. The relevant indicators for transport and agriculture improved in all regions, and we were able to quickly capitalize on the emerging growth opportunities."


JOST increases sales and adjusted EBIT year-over-year

Although the pandemic continues to have a significant negative impact on JOST's business, the company was able to increase group sales by 10.7 % to EUR 196.9 million in the third quarter of 2020 year-over-year (Q3 2019: EUR 177.8M). This includes a positive effect of EUR 43.7 million from Ålö as well as negative FX effects of EUR -4.3 million. Organic sales (adjusted for takeover and currency effects) decreased only by -11.4% to EUR 153.2 million in the third quarter of 2020, reflecting JOST's good business development, especially in Asia-Pacific-Africa, but also in Europe and North America.



