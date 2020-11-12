 

DGAP-News CANCOM SE: Significant revenue growth in the third quarter: EBITDA almost at last year's level

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.11.2020, 08:00  |  72   |   |   

DGAP-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
CANCOM SE: Significant revenue growth in the third quarter: EBITDA almost at last year's level

12.11.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CANCOM: Significant revenue growth in the third quarter: EBITDA almost at last year's level

CANCOM increases Group revenue in the third quarter by 8.8 percent to EUR 395.0 million (previous year: EUR 363.0 million)

- Significant recovery of EBITDA after a second quarter marked by a lockdown; EBITDA at EUR 31.5 million (previous year: EUR 33.6 million)

- Annual Recurring Revenue (ARR) increases by 24.5 percent to EUR 194.0 million at the end of September
 

Munich, 12 November 2020 - In the third quarter of 2020, the CANCOM Group generated consolidated revenues of EUR 395.0 million. This represents an improvement of 8.8 percent over the previous year (previous year: EUR 363.0 million). Earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) were EUR 31.5 million in the third quarter, compared with EUR 33.6 million in the previous year. The previous year's EBITDA includes a positive one-off effect of EUR 1.6 million from the sale of a property.

Compared to the previous quarter, EBITDA rose by 56.7 percent (previous quarter: EUR 20.1 million). The EBITDA margin in the third quarter was therefore 8.0 percent. CANCOM showed a clear improvement over the second quarter of 2020, which was marked by the corona pandemic.

"We achieved a very solid result in the third quarter and improved significantly compared to the second quarter. In addition, we currently have a strong order intake for IT infrastructure and from the public sector, which are significantly above the levels of 2019. However, in the fourth quarter we expect to see further restrictions in the high-margin consulting and service business on site at our customers due to the pandemic," said Rudolf Hotter, CEO of CANCOM SE.

Seite 1 von 5
CANCOM SE Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: (Cancom) diese Aktie wird noch explodieren
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News CANCOM SE: Significant revenue growth in the third quarter: EBITDA almost at last year's level DGAP-News: CANCOM SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures CANCOM SE: Significant revenue growth in the third quarter: EBITDA almost at last year's level 12.11.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. CANCOM: …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
FinLab AG: Spark Change, a FinTech developer of green financial products, raises $4.5m led by Barclays
DGAP-News: CECONOMY COVID-19 Business Update - Vast majority of MediaMarkt and Saturn stores remain open
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Erste ordentliche Hauptversammlung erfolgreich durchgeführt
DGAP-News: MorphoSys Reports Nine Months and Third Quarter 2020 Results
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG plant Kapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts der Aktionäre
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS übernimmt Pullman Fleet Services von Wincanton plc
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: CANCOM SE: Deutliches Umsatzwachstum im dritten Quartal: EBITDA annähernd auf Vorjahresniveau (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: CANCOM SE: Deutliches Umsatzwachstum im dritten Quartal: EBITDA annähernd auf Vorjahresniveau
10.11.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Sektorrotation treibt Anleger vor allem aus Chip-Aktien
09.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: CANCOM SE (deutsch)
09.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: CANCOM SE (deutsch)
09.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: CANCOM SE (deutsch)
06.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: CANCOM SE (deutsch)
06.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: CANCOM SE (deutsch)
05.11.20
DGAP-DD: CANCOM SE english
05.11.20
DGAP-DD: CANCOM SE deutsch

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
5.542
(Cancom) diese Aktie wird noch explodieren