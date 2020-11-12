 

DGAP-News ecotel communication ag: ecotel presents Q3 figures: Renewed increase in gross profit and EBITDA

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.11.2020, 08:00   

12.11.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

ecotel presents Q3 figures: Renewed increase in gross profit and EBITDA

  • Gross profit increases by 16% to € 9.8 million (Q3 2019: € 8.4 million)
  • EBITDA increases by 48% to € 3.0 million (Q3 2019: € 2.0 million)
  • Cumulative growth in 2020 of 10 % in gross profit and 20 % in EBITDA
  • Free cash flow at €2.7 million; net financial assets at € 1.5 million
  • Number of SIP voice channels for business customers increased by 38% in comparison to previous year
  • Forecast for 2020 confirmed despite Covid-19 pandemic

Düsseldorf, 12 November 2020

In the third quarter 2020 the ecotel Group again achieved growth in gross profit and EBITDA, for an overall increase in the key figures.

In the first nine months of the year 2020 the Group achieved total revenue of € 69.2 million (previous year: € 61.8 million), gross profit of € 27.2 million (previous year: € 24.7 million), and EBITDA of € 7.9 million (previous year: € 6.6 million). With these figures, even under the difficult conditions resulting from the worldwide Covid-19 pandemic, ecotel continues to remain well within the forecast plan for 2020.

ecotel Business Solutions: Gross profit increases
Gross profit in the ecotel Business Solutions segment increased in the quarterly comparison by € 0.3 million to € 5.8 million, and in the 9-month comparison by € 0.2 million to € 17.5 million. Revenue in this segment was stable in the quarterly comparison at € 11.7 million and in the 9-month comparison decreased slightly as expected by € 0.7 million to € 34.5 million. The gross profit margin increased by 3 percentage points to more than 50 % compared to the third quarter 2019.

Disclaimer

