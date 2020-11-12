 

DGAP-News Deutsche Familienversicherung increases premium volume despite COVID-19 to over EUR 120 million and expects full-year growth to exceed 25%

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.11.2020, 08:00  |  58   |   |   

DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement
Deutsche Familienversicherung increases premium volume despite COVID-19 to over EUR 120 million and expects full-year growth to exceed 25% (news with additional features)

12.11.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Deutsche Familienversicherung increases premium volume despite COVID-19 to over EUR 120 million and expects full-year growth to exceed 25%
 

- Hardly any COVID-19 impacts thanks to strong online sales and substantially more business in the property insurance segment

- New business achieves premium volume of EUR 22.3 million in the first nine months of 2020 as planned

- Gross premiums written increased significantly by 27.1%, to reach EUR 83.5 million

- Existing premiums up by 18.9%, to EUR 120.3 million

- Annual operating targets for 2020 affirmed: EUR 30 million in new business; existing premium volume > EUR 125 million, gross premiums +30%

- Preparations for launch of 'CareFlex' on target - growth to > EUR 200 million in existing premium volume expected for end-2021


Frankfurt/Main, November 12, 2020 - DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG ("DFV", "Deutsche Familienversicherung"), a fast-growing and leading InsurTech company in Europe, affirms its planned forecast for the full year 2020 after very good new business trends continued in the third quarter.

"We are benefiting from considerably more property insurance policies and ongoing good results recorded in health insurance. We have also succeeded in boosting premiums per new policy. Accordingly, we are on track in meeting the premium volume targeted. In addition, we have noted increased willingness to take out online insurance policies. Our consistent digitalization is therefore paying off in full. However, of course we are also impacted by the pandemic. If people cannot travel any longer, this makes it difficult to sell foreign health insurance policies. As these only account for about EUR 25 per unit p.a. this loss remains manageable," comments Dr. Stefan Knoll, CEO and Founder of Deutsche Familienversicherung.

Seite 1 von 6
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Deutsche Familienversicherung increases premium volume despite COVID-19 to over EUR 120 million and expects full-year growth to exceed 25% DGAP-News: DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarterly / Interim Statement Deutsche Familienversicherung increases premium volume despite COVID-19 to over EUR 120 million and expects full-year growth to exceed 25% …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
FinLab AG: Spark Change, a FinTech developer of green financial products, raises $4.5m led by Barclays
DGAP-News: CECONOMY COVID-19 Business Update - Vast majority of MediaMarkt and Saturn stores remain open
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Erste ordentliche Hauptversammlung erfolgreich durchgeführt
DGAP-News: MorphoSys Reports Nine Months and Third Quarter 2020 Results
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG plant Kapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts der Aktionäre
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS übernimmt Pullman Fleet Services von Wincanton plc
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Deutsche Familienversicherung steigert Prämienvolumen trotz COVID-19 auf über 120 Mio. EUR und erwartet Gesamtjahreswachstum von über 25 % (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: Deutsche Familienversicherung steigert Prämienvolumen trotz COVID-19 auf über 120 Mio. EUR und erwartet Gesamtjahreswachstum von über 25 %
06.11.20
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung: Top oder Plop?
06.11.20
DGAP-News: Berenberg nimmt Coverage der Deutschen Familienversicherung mit Kaufempfehlung und einem Kursziel von 30,00 EUR auf (deutsch)
06.11.20
DGAP-News: Berenberg initiates coverage on Deutsche Familienversicherung with a 'Buy' rating and a price target of EUR 30.00
06.11.20
DGAP-News: Berenberg nimmt Coverage der Deutschen Familienversicherung mit Kaufempfehlung und einem Kursziel von 30,00 EUR auf

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.11.20
95
DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG