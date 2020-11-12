Deutsche Familienversicherung increases premium volume despite COVID-19 to over EUR 120 million and expects full-year growth to exceed 25%

- Hardly any COVID-19 impacts thanks to strong online sales and substantially more business in the property insurance segment

- New business achieves premium volume of EUR 22.3 million in the first nine months of 2020 as planned

- Gross premiums written increased significantly by 27.1%, to reach EUR 83.5 million

- Existing premiums up by 18.9%, to EUR 120.3 million

- Annual operating targets for 2020 affirmed: EUR 30 million in new business; existing premium volume > EUR 125 million, gross premiums +30%

- Preparations for launch of 'CareFlex' on target - growth to > EUR 200 million in existing premium volume expected for end-2021



Frankfurt/Main, November 12, 2020 - DFV Deutsche Familienversicherung AG ("DFV", "Deutsche Familienversicherung"), a fast-growing and leading InsurTech company in Europe, affirms its planned forecast for the full year 2020 after very good new business trends continued in the third quarter.



"We are benefiting from considerably more property insurance policies and ongoing good results recorded in health insurance. We have also succeeded in boosting premiums per new policy. Accordingly, we are on track in meeting the premium volume targeted. In addition, we have noted increased willingness to take out online insurance policies. Our consistent digitalization is therefore paying off in full. However, of course we are also impacted by the pandemic. If people cannot travel any longer, this makes it difficult to sell foreign health insurance policies. As these only account for about EUR 25 per unit p.a. this loss remains manageable," comments Dr. Stefan Knoll, CEO and Founder of Deutsche Familienversicherung.