 

DGAP-News MPC Capital publishes nine-month figures 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.11.2020, 08:00  |  79   |   |   

DGAP-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures
MPC Capital publishes nine-month figures 2020

12.11.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Press Release

MPC Capital publishes nine-month figures 2020

- Significant revenue increase in a challenging market environment
- Transaction business from the renewable energies sector at a high level
- 2020 forecast further suspended

Hamburg, November 12, 2020 - The business model of MPC Capital AG (Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4), an international asset and investment manager of real assets, continued to prove robust against the economic impact of the COVID 19 pandemic in the third quarter of 2020.

Revenues in the third quarter increased significantly by 34% from EUR 11.0 million to EUR 14.7 million due to strong transaction business. While management fees fell slightly from EUR 9.7 million to EUR 8.8 million, transaction fees reached a high level at EUR 5.7 million, to which the Renewable Energies segment contributed significantly . In contrast, income from the sale of assets from the co-investment portfolio was significantly lower than in the previous year and the company incurred one-off expenses in connection with the implementation of the focus strategy. Earnings before taxes (EBT) thus came in at EUR 0.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 (Q3 2019: EUR 0.5 million).

Cumulatively, the MPC Capital Group's revenues increased by 28% to EUR 39.5 million in the first nine months of 2020 (9M 2019: EUR 30.9 million). At EUR 28.8 million, management fees were more than 5% higher than in the same period of the previous year (EUR 27.5 million) and primarily reflect the continuous growth in the Shipping segment. The establishment of a joint venture between MPC Capital's subsidiary Ahrenkiel Steamship and Singapore-based Wilhelmsen Ship Management, as announced in July 2020, and the corresponding sale of 50% of the shares in Ahrenkiel Steamship were closed as planned at the end of September 2020.

Seite 1 von 3
MPC Muenchmeyer Petersen Capital Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News MPC Capital publishes nine-month figures 2020 DGAP-News: MPC Münchmeyer Petersen Capital AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures MPC Capital publishes nine-month figures 2020 12.11.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Press Release MPC Capital …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
FinLab AG: Spark Change, a FinTech developer of green financial products, raises $4.5m led by Barclays
DGAP-News: CECONOMY COVID-19 Business Update - Vast majority of MediaMarkt and Saturn stores remain open
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Erste ordentliche Hauptversammlung erfolgreich durchgeführt
DGAP-News: MorphoSys Reports Nine Months and Third Quarter 2020 Results
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG plant Kapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts der Aktionäre
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS übernimmt Pullman Fleet Services von Wincanton plc
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: MPC Capital veröffentlicht Neunmonatskennzahlen 2020 (deutsch)
08:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: MPC Capital veröffentlicht Neunmonatskennzahlen 2020
09.11.20
DGAP-News: Funds managed by RBC Trust commit to MPC Capital's Caribbean renewables platform

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
06.10.20
1.263
MPC - jetzt geht`s wieder aufwärts!