MPC Capital publishes nine-month figures 2020

- Significant revenue increase in a challenging market environment

- Transaction business from the renewable energies sector at a high level

- 2020 forecast further suspended

Hamburg, November 12, 2020 - The business model of MPC Capital AG (Deutsche Börse Scale, ISIN DE000A1TNWJ4), an international asset and investment manager of real assets, continued to prove robust against the economic impact of the COVID 19 pandemic in the third quarter of 2020.

Revenues in the third quarter increased significantly by 34% from EUR 11.0 million to EUR 14.7 million due to strong transaction business. While management fees fell slightly from EUR 9.7 million to EUR 8.8 million, transaction fees reached a high level at EUR 5.7 million, to which the Renewable Energies segment contributed significantly . In contrast, income from the sale of assets from the co-investment portfolio was significantly lower than in the previous year and the company incurred one-off expenses in connection with the implementation of the focus strategy. Earnings before taxes (EBT) thus came in at EUR 0.3 million in the third quarter of 2020 (Q3 2019: EUR 0.5 million).

Cumulatively, the MPC Capital Group's revenues increased by 28% to EUR 39.5 million in the first nine months of 2020 (9M 2019: EUR 30.9 million). At EUR 28.8 million, management fees were more than 5% higher than in the same period of the previous year (EUR 27.5 million) and primarily reflect the continuous growth in the Shipping segment. The establishment of a joint venture between MPC Capital's subsidiary Ahrenkiel Steamship and Singapore-based Wilhelmsen Ship Management, as announced in July 2020, and the corresponding sale of 50% of the shares in Ahrenkiel Steamship were closed as planned at the end of September 2020.