OneOme: Walgreens Boots Alliance Subsidiary Alliance Healthcare Launches Pharmacogenomics as an Employee Benefit, Powered by OneOme 12.11.2020 / 08:00

The RightMed Test offers Alliance Healthcare employees a path to more personalized prescriptions.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN and 'S-HERTOGENBOSCH, NETHERLANDS / ACCESSWIRE / November 11, 2020 / OneOme, LLC today announced a new agreement with Alliance Healthcare Netherlands (a subsidiary of Walgreens Boots Alliance) to provide pharmacogenomic testing via the RightMed Test to Alliance Healthcare employees and immediate family members. This agreement builds on the pilot program announced last year that brought the RightMed Test to Boots and Alphega Pharmacy locations throughout the Netherlands.

Alliance Healthcare Netherlands decided to start a pilot in order to gain a better understanding of the crucial role that pharmacogenetic tests can play in advising appropriate medication for different conditions. Alliance healthcare is excited to extend the test, as part of the pilot, to the company's own employees.

Pharmacogenomics (PGx) is the study of how DNA may affect individual response to medications. PGx testing analyzes a patient's DNA to give doctors and pharmacists information that may help them optimize medication selection for that patient, minimize trial and error in the prescribing process, reduce potential healthcare costs and decrease the likelihood of adverse drug reactions.

The first analysis of the test carried out by Dutch Alphega and Boots pharmacies, showed that one in three patients who had the pharmacogenetics test carried out in consultation with the doctor had their medication adjusted.

"We see this as an opportunity to bring the vast benefits of pharmacogenomic testing to our employees, as well as offering a unique and valuable benefit to aid in talent acquisition and retention," said Manuel Voll, Commercial Director. "We've already seen how well we work with OneOme, so they were the obvious choice for this program."