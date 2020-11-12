 

DGAP-News IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG in the first half of 2020/21: Solid net income achieved - profitability and cost efficiency increased

IKB Deutsche Industriebank AG in the first half of 2020/21: Solid net income achieved - profitability and cost efficiency increased

- Consolidated net income after risk provisions of €42 million; return on equity (ROE) improved to around 7%

- Earnings guidance for full year 2020/21 confirmed: net income of around €80 million expected

- Administrative costs further lowered by around 20% to €68 million

- Cost/income ratio improved to 56% from 64% previously

- Robust customer portfolio with NPL ratio (EBA definition) of 2.0% and risk provision expense of €13 million

- Common Equity Tier 1 (CET 1) significantly increased to 13.3% (previous year: 12.0%), pro forma CET 1 ratio in accordance with Basel IV of 14.0%

- Solid liquidity position: loan to deposit ratio of 64% and LCR of 309%

- The Chairman of IKB's Board of Managing Directors Dr Michael Wiedmann said, "Our solid net income for the first half of the year confirms the sustainability and profitability of our focused business model. Our well-established and unbureaucratic cooperation with KfW enabled us to support our customers by granting loans under the coronavirus special programmes and we are thus one of the top 10 on-lending banks for KfW coronavirus special programmes."

[Düsseldorf, 12 November 2020] IKB achieved a solid net income in the first half of the 2020/21 financial year (April to September 2020) despite an economic environment impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Consolidated net income after tax was €42 million and thus in line with our forecast. Compared to net income of €8 million for the 2019/20 financial year, IKB has made significant progress and continued its focus on simplified structures, profitable products and stringent cost management. The return on equity increased from around 6% in the business year 2019/20 to nearly 7% (on a common equity tier 1 ratio of 12% calculated on the basis of average risk-weighted assets). Operating profit before risk provisions (net interest income and net fee and commission income less administrative expenses) increased by around 12% to €54 million, driven particularly by a 20% reduction in administrative costs to €68 million. The Bank is heading in the right direction to achieve its objectives for the full 2020/21 financial year with expected consolidated net income of around €80 million and administrative costs of just under €140 million.

