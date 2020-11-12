 

Lloyd Fonds AG achieves AuM increase to EUR 1.4 billion in 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.11.2020, 08:01  |  101   |   |   


DGAP-Media / 12.11.2020 / 08:01

Press release

Lloyd Fonds AG achieves AuM increase to EUR 1.4 billion in 2020


Hamburg, 12 November 2020.

Expected AuM increase to EUR 1.4 billion for 2020 already reached in November

In the challenging environment created by the Covid-19 pandemic, growth in both clients and assets continued successfully overall. As against 31 December 2019, the assets under management (AuM) of Lloyd Fonds AG (ISIN: DE000A12UP29) rose by EUR 350 million, from EUR 1.05 billion to EUR 1.4 billion. This equates to growth of just under 35 per cent and means that the AuM expectation of EUR 1.4 billion for the year-end 2020 (as published on 29 June of this year) was achieved ahead of schedule in November 2020. This growth can be attributed primarily to the acquisition of larger mandates and the scalability of all business segments.

In the LLOYD FONDS (www.lloydfonds.de) business unit, AuM in active fund management rose to the current total of just over EUR 1.0 billion. While above-average performance on the back of the global stock market recovery played an important role, the growth in AuMs was also driven by significant sales success.

Among the new business wins, Lloyd Fonds AG secured an institutional mandate from Scandinavia requiring a highly professionalised investment process. The investment universe consists of European small/mid-caps with a focus on Germany. The responsible fund manager is Dr Maximilian Thaler, who has very successfully managed the "Lloyd Fonds - European Hidden Champions" investment strategy since April 2019, which focuses on European small and mid-caps and is currently leading its peer group. This is testament to the quality of the investment strategies geared towards generating alpha and the professional operating platform.

Developments in the LLOYD VERMÖGEN (www.lange-assets.de) business unit were also very encouraging. After the integration of the Hamburg-based team into Lloyd Fonds AG in the first half of 2020, the segment focused on reaccelerating client acquisition efforts. As a result, AuM in private wealth management increased to just under EUR 400 million, also thanks to the acquisition of a new major mandate in November 2020.

Seite 1 von 4
Lloyd Fonds Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Lloyd Fonds will 11 Schiffsgesellschaften mittels Kapitalerhöhung in die AG integrieren
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Lloyd Fonds AG achieves AuM increase to EUR 1.4 billion in 2020 DGAP-Media / 12.11.2020 / 08:01 Press release Lloyd Fonds AG achieves AuM increase to EUR 1.4 billion in 2020 Hamburg, 12 November 2020. Expected AuM increase to EUR 1.4 billion for 2020 already reached in November In the challenging environment …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
FinLab AG: Spark Change, a FinTech developer of green financial products, raises $4.5m led by Barclays
DGAP-News: CECONOMY COVID-19 Business Update - Vast majority of MediaMarkt and Saturn stores remain open
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Erste ordentliche Hauptversammlung erfolgreich durchgeführt
DGAP-News: MorphoSys Reports Nine Months and Third Quarter 2020 Results
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG plant Kapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts der Aktionäre
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS übernimmt Pullman Fleet Services von Wincanton plc
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:01 Uhr
Lloyd Fonds AG erreicht AuM-Anstieg in 2020 auf 1,4 Mrd. EUR
29.10.20
DGAP-DD: Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft english
29.10.20
DGAP-DD: Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft deutsch
22.10.20
Lloyd Fonds: Aktie ist zu günstig bewertet
14.10.20
DGAP-DD: Lloyd Fonds Aktiengesellschaft deutsch

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
05.11.20
326
Lloyd Fonds will 11 Schiffsgesellschaften mittels Kapitalerhöhung in die AG integrieren