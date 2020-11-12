Lloyd Fonds AG achieves AuM increase to EUR 1.4 billion in 2020

Expected AuM increase to EUR 1.4 billion for 2020 already reached in November

In the challenging environment created by the Covid-19 pandemic, growth in both clients and assets continued successfully overall. As against 31 December 2019, the assets under management (AuM) of Lloyd Fonds AG (ISIN: DE000A12UP29) rose by EUR 350 million, from EUR 1.05 billion to EUR 1.4 billion. This equates to growth of just under 35 per cent and means that the AuM expectation of EUR 1.4 billion for the year-end 2020 (as published on 29 June of this year) was achieved ahead of schedule in November 2020. This growth can be attributed primarily to the acquisition of larger mandates and the scalability of all business segments.

In the LLOYD FONDS (www.lloydfonds.de) business unit, AuM in active fund management rose to the current total of just over EUR 1.0 billion. While above-average performance on the back of the global stock market recovery played an important role, the growth in AuMs was also driven by significant sales success.

Among the new business wins, Lloyd Fonds AG secured an institutional mandate from Scandinavia requiring a highly professionalised investment process. The investment universe consists of European small/mid-caps with a focus on Germany. The responsible fund manager is Dr Maximilian Thaler, who has very successfully managed the "Lloyd Fonds - European Hidden Champions" investment strategy since April 2019, which focuses on European small and mid-caps and is currently leading its peer group. This is testament to the quality of the investment strategies geared towards generating alpha and the professional operating platform.

Developments in the LLOYD VERMÖGEN (www.lange-assets.de ) business unit were also very encouraging. After the integration of the Hamburg-based team into Lloyd Fonds AG in the first half of 2020, the segment focused on reaccelerating client acquisition efforts. As a result, AuM in private wealth management increased to just under EUR 400 million, also thanks to the acquisition of a new major mandate in November 2020.