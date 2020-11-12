 

DGAP-News GLOBAL FASHION GROUP DELIVERS 35% NMV GROWTH AND MOST PROFITABLE QUARTER YET

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.11.2020, 08:00  |  73   |   |   

DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results
GLOBAL FASHION GROUP DELIVERS 35% NMV GROWTH AND MOST PROFITABLE QUARTER YET

12.11.2020 / 08:00
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

GLOBAL FASHION GROUP DELIVERS 35% NMV GROWTH AND MOST PROFITABLE QUARTER YET

Luxembourg, 12 November 2020 - Global Fashion Group S.A. ("GFG"), the leading online fashion and lifestyle destination in growth markets, delivers exceptionally strong Q3 revenue, NMV and gross margin growth, driving a consecutive quarter of Adj. EBITDA profitability and cash generation.

  Q3 2019 Q3 2020 YTD 2019 YTD 2020
Revenue €m 325.1 336.5 928.3 944.1
% Constant Currency Growth1 18.7% 20.6% 16.9% 13.7%
% € Growth 22.8% 3.5% 16.1% 1.7%
         
NMV €m 433.8 503.4 1,224.0 1,363.8
% Constant Currency Growth1 24.1% 34.5% 23.0% 24.2%
% € Growth 29.2% 16.0% 22.3% 11.4%
         
Gross Profit €m 131.5 149.5 370.9 403.2
% Margin of Revenue 40.5% 44.4% 40.0% 42.7%
         
Adjusted EBITDA €m (9.1) 10.3 (37.8) (2.9)
% Margin of Revenue (2.8%) 3.1% (4.1%) (0.3%)
 


Q3 2020 Highlights (growth rates at constant currency)

- Net Merchandise Value2 ("NMV") increased by 34.5% to €503.4m, revenue up 20.6%

- Marketplace NMV grew by 113% yoy, achieving 34% participation (Q3/19: 22%)

- Adjusted EBITDA of €10.3m, a margin of 3.1%, and the most profitable quarter to date

- Cash flow positive with pro-forma3 cash balance at 30 September of €281m, up €18m in the quarter

- Strong Active Customer growth of 24.2% to 15.4m, with NMV per Active Customer of €124.2

- Orders increased by 26.3% to a record 10.8m, with a 6.5% increase in average order value, and customer frequency steady at 2.5 times per year


Christoph Barchewitz and Patrick Schmidt, Co-CEOs of GFG, said: "Q3 was one of our strongest quarters since the start of GFG almost 10 years ago and we are very pleased to have increased NMV by 35% while also improving Gross Margin and Adjusted EBITDA significantly. Thanks to a fast pivot into 'lockdown categories' and by growing our Marketplace business, we were able to deliver our second cash positive quarter. These results are a real testament to the resilience of GFG's business model, the agility of our operations, and our people who have adapted well to new ways of working, and we are very grateful for their excellent work during these extraordinary times."


Outlook

On 11 November 2020, reflecting the strong start to the fourth quarter, GFG updated its guidance for full year 2020. GFG expects to achieve constant currency NMV growth of around 25%, giving just over €1.9 billion NMV and €1.3 billion of revenue. Adjusted EBITDA is expected to be at least €10 million. Capex investment will be around €45 million. This guidance is based on the current currency exchange rates.


Strong new customer and marketplace growth continues to accelerate GFG strategic progress

In the third quarter, GFG achieved its highest NMV growth in four years. Consumers continued to shift online in significant numbers, with 1.9 million new customers shopping across GFG's platforms. Marketplace NMV increased by 113% yoy and participation now represents 34%, as even more brand partners engaged with this channel to build their online presence.

LATAM had a standout performance at 52.1% NMV growth, while SEA and CIS saw uplifts of 34.0% and 31.8%, respectively. Pleasingly, ANZ saw an uplift from Q2 and achieved NMV growth of 12.8%, although lack of inventory remains a challenge there. During the quarter, THE ICONIC OUTLET and the beauty category were successfully launched in ANZ.

GFG delivered a record number of orders - 10.8 million in the quarter - a 26.3% increase yoy, while the average order value grew by 6.5% at constant currency. Customer frequency was 2.5 orders per year.

During Q3 GFG launched an own-brand sustainable capsule collection in South East Asia, and also launched its second sustainable shopping edit having launched the Considered edit in ANZ in 2019.


Key Performance Indicators

  Q3 2019 Q3 2020 YTD 2019 YTD 2020
Active Customers m 12.4 15.4 12.4 15.4
% Growth 15.0% 24.2% 15.0% 24.2%
         
NMV / Active Customer € 134.9 124.2 134.9 124.2
% Constant Currency Growth 6.9% (0.5)% 6.9% (0.5)%
% € Growth 4.0% (7.9)% 4.0% (7.9)%
         
Number of Orders m 8.5 10.8 24.3 28.8
% Growth 20.8% 26.3% 24.2% 18.3%
         
Order Frequency 2.6 2.5 2.6 2.5
% Growth 7.5% (4.3)% 7.5% (4.3)%
         
Average Order Value € 50.8 46.7 50.4 47.4
% Constant Currency Growth 2.8% 6.5% (0.9)% 5.1%
% € Growth 6.9% (8.1)% (1.5)% (5.8)%
 
1. Euro reported results were significantly impacted by the devaluation of two of the Group's main trading currencies, the Russian ruble and Brazilian real. Growth at constant currency provides the underlying performance of the Group.
2. NMV is the value of both retail and Marketplace merchandise being sold through our platforms. Revenue, is the retail value plus the commission earned on a Marketplace transaction, and is therefore disconnected from true volume.
3. Includes restricted cash of €6m related to buyer loan facilities in place in SEA and ANZ at the end of the period and approximately €11.9m drawn on local working capital facilities (Q2/20: €20m and €10.5m, respectively).
 

FURTHER INFORMATION
KPI and financial definitions, including alternative performance measures are available in the H1 2020 Interim Management Report.

For inquiries please contact:

Press / Communications
Christina Song, Strategy Director
press@global-fashion-group.com

Investor Relations
Adam Kay, Investor Relations Director
investors@global-fashion-group.com


Forward-looking information
This announcement contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as a promise of future results and developments and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties. Various factors could cause actual future results, performance or events to differ materially from those described in this announcement, and neither the Company nor any other person accepts any responsibility for the accuracy of the opinions expressed in this announcement or the underlying assumptions.

About Global Fashion Group
Global Fashion Group is the leading fashion and lifestyle retail destination in LATAM, CIS, SEA and ANZ. We connect over 10,000 global, local and own brands to a market of more than one billion consumers through four established ecommerce platforms: dafiti, lamoda, ZALORA and THE ICONIC. Through an inspiring and seamless customer experience enabled by our own technology ecosystem and operational infrastructure, we are dedicated to being the #1 fashion and lifestyle destination in our markets. With 17 offices and 10 fulfilment centres across four continents, GFG proudly employs a dynamic and diverse team with deep local knowledge and expertise. In the twelve months to 30 September 2020, GFG delivered 39.1 million orders to 15.4 million Active Customers.
(ISIN: LU2010095458.)

For more information visit: www.global-fashion-group.com
 


12.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Global Fashion Group S.A.
5, Heienhaff
L-1736 Senningerberg
Luxemburg
Phone: +352 691 20 56 54
E-mail: investorrelations@global-fashion-group.com
Internet: https://global-fashion-group.com
ISIN: LU2010095458
WKN: A2PLUG
Indices: SDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Tradegate Exchange; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1147502

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1147502  12.11.2020 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1147502&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetGlobal Fashion Group Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: Global Fashion Group - Die Zalando der Schwellenländer mit hohem Kurspotenzial
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News GLOBAL FASHION GROUP DELIVERS 35% NMV GROWTH AND MOST PROFITABLE QUARTER YET DGAP-News: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Key word(s): 9 Month figures/Quarter Results GLOBAL FASHION GROUP DELIVERS 35% NMV GROWTH AND MOST PROFITABLE QUARTER YET 12.11.2020 / 08:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
FinLab AG: Spark Change, a FinTech developer of green financial products, raises $4.5m led by Barclays
DGAP-News: CECONOMY COVID-19 Business Update - Vast majority of MediaMarkt and Saturn stores remain open
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Erste ordentliche Hauptversammlung erfolgreich durchgeführt
DGAP-News: MorphoSys Reports Nine Months and Third Quarter 2020 Results
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG plant Kapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts der Aktionäre
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS übernimmt Pullman Fleet Services von Wincanton plc
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
Global Fashion Group noch optimistischer - Bisher starkes Quartal
11.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
11.11.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Nordex-Aktie seit Anfang November im Rally-Modus
09.11.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Impfstoff-Hoffnung lässt Corona-Krisengewinner einbrechen
02.11.20
Aktien Frankfurt: Dax legt nach Einbruch in Vorwoche wieder zu
26.10.20
Kissigs Aktien Report: Die zweite Luft für digitale Geschäftsmodelle wie Global Fashion Group, HelloFresh, Home24, Westwing und Zalando
22.10.20
AKTIE IM FOKUS: Neue Prognose sorgt bei Adva Optical für Kurssprung
13.10.20
ANALYSE-FLASH: Berenberg hebt Ziel für Global Fashion Group auf 10,80 Euro - Buy
13.10.20
BERENBERG belässt Global Fashion Group auf 'Buy'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:44 Uhr
578
Global Fashion Group - Die Zalando der Schwellenländer mit hohem Kurspotenzial
02.06.20
65
Wie bei China-Abzocken