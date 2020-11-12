 

ATARI Exercise of the purchase option of 10 million Atari shares granted by Ker Ventures, LLC to Wade J. Rosen Revocable Trust

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
Exercise of the purchase option of 10 million Atari shares granted by Ker Ventures, LLC to Wade J. Rosen Revocable Trust

Paris, November 12, 2020 – Atari SA has been informed that the purchase option granted by Ker Ventures, LLC to Wade J. Rosen Revocable Trust for 10 million Atari shares has been exercised on November 11, 2020 at a price of 0,4050 euro per share.

The transfer will take place in the coming days and will be subject to disclosure requirements in accordance with the applicable regulations.

This exercise finalizes the transaction between Ker Ventures, LLC and Wade J. Rosen Revocable Trust announced on March 24, 2020. Following this transaction Wade J. Rosen Revocable Trust will hold 16.90% of the capital of Atari SA on an undiluted basis (15.86% on a diluted basis) and Ker Ventures, LLC will hold 6.95% of the capital of Atari SA on an undiluted basis (10.04 % on a diluted basis).

About Atari:

Atari, comprised of Atari SA and its subsidiaries, is a global interactive entertainment and multiplatform licensing group. The true innovator of the video game, founded in 1972, Atari owns and/or manages a portfolio of more than 200 games and franchises, including globally known brands such as Asteroids, Centipede, Missile Command and Pong. From this important portfolio of intellectual properties, Atari delivers attractive online games for smartphones, tablets, and other connected devices. Atari also develops and distributes interactive entertainment for Microsoft, Sony and Nintendo game consoles. Atari also leverages its brand and franchises with licensing agreements through other media, derivative products and publishing. For moreinformation: www.atari.com and www.atari-investisseurs.fr/en/.  Atari shares are listed in France on Euronext Paris (Compartment C, ISIN Code FR0010478248, Ticker ATA), in Sweden on Nasdaq First North Growth Market as Swedish Depositary Receipts (ISIN Code SE0012481232, Ticker ATA SDB) and are eligible for the Nasdaq International program in the United States (OTC - Ticker PONGF).

Contacts

Atari - Philippe Mularski, CFO                                                   Calyptus - Marie Calleux
Tel +33 1 83 64 61 57 - pm@atari-sa.com                                 Tel + 33 1 53 65 68 68 – atari@calyptus.net

Redeye AB (Certified Adviser)
Tel: +46 8 121 576 90 – certifiedadviser@redeye.se     

This is information that Atari, SA is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, on November 12, 2020 at 08:00 am CET.

