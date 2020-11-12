 

Sanoma Oyj Managers' Transactions

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 08:00  |   |   |   

SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 12 NOVEMBER 2020

Sanoma Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Helsingin Sanomain Säätiö
Position: Closely associated person
(X) Legal person

(1):Person Discharging Managerial Responsibilities In Issuer
Name: Nils Ittonen
Position: Member of the Board

Issuer: Sanoma Oyj
LEI: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700XJC24THUPK0S03_20201111112447_5
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-10
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI0009007694
Nature of the transaction: DISPOSAL

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 46 Unit price: 12.1 EUR
(2): Volume: 37 Unit price: 12.1 EUR
(3): Volume: 52 Unit price: 12.1 EUR
(4): Volume: 48 Unit price: 12.12 EUR
(5): Volume: 45 Unit price: 12.1 EUR
(6): Volume: 45 Unit price: 12.1 EUR
(7): Volume: 110 Unit price: 12.1 EUR
(8): Volume: 98 Unit price: 12.1 EUR
(9): Volume: 55 Unit price: 12.1 EUR
(10): Volume: 57 Unit price: 12.12 EUR
(11): Volume: 47 Unit price: 12.14 EUR
(12): Volume: 46 Unit price: 12.16 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(12): Volume: 686 Volume weighted average price: 12.10983 EUR

About Sanoma

Sanoma is an innovative and agile learning and media company impacting the lives of millions every day.

Our learning products and services enable teachers to develop the talents of every child to reach their full potential. We offer printed and digital learning content as well as digital learning and teaching platforms for primary, secondary and vocational education, and want to grow our business across Europe.

Our Finnish media provide independent journalism and engaging entertainment also for generations to come. Our unique cross-media position offers the widest reach and tailored marketing solutions for our business partners.

Today, we operate in eleven European countries and employ close to 4,500 professionals. In 2019, our net sales totalled 900m€ and our operational EBIT margin excl. PPA was 14.8%. Sanoma shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. More information is available at www.sanoma.com.


Sanoma Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Sanoma Oyj Managers' Transactions SANOMA OYJ MANAGERS' TRANSACTIONS 12 NOVEMBER 2020 Sanoma Oyj - Managers' Transactions____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirementName: Helsingin Sanomain SäätiöPosition: Closely associated person(X) …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Liefervereinbarung mit der EU über 200 Millionen Dosen ihres ...
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Aleafia Health Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.11.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions
10.11.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions
09.11.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions
06.11.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions
05.11.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions
04.11.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers' Transactions
03.11.20
Sanoma Oyj: Managers’ Transactions
29.10.20
Sanoma’s Interim Report January-September 2020: Strong performance: Net sales grew and operational EBIT improved
29.10.20
Sanoma’s Board of Directors has decided the record date and payment date of the second dividend instalment
19.10.20
Sanoma acquires Santillana Spain, a leading Spanish provider of K-12 learning materials