A Successful Rights Issue with Focus on Sales!

Press release (MAR)
Malmö, November 12, 2020

Acarix AB (publ) publishes Interim Report, January – September 2020

During the third quarter, we saw an increased interest and need for our user-friendly diagnostic test. During the last few months, we placed 14 CADScorSystems on the market, which makes the quarter an all-time-high. It is primarily based on a strong performance in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, but, in addition, we received our first orders in the Middle East. In combination with our single use-patch sales, sales in this quarter represents a significant revenue growth year on year.

Extract from CEO Per Persson’s message to the Interim Report.

Third quarter 2020 compared with same period 2019

  • During the third quarter, 14 CADScorSystem (3) and 1,320 (496) disposable patches were sold to end-users and distributors.
  • Revenue amounted to SEK 791 thousand (120), with gross profit of SEK 552 thousand (74) and a gross margin of 70 percent (62).
  • Operational costs amounted SEK 9,440 thousand (11,401).
  • Result before tax amounted to SEK –8,880 thousand (–11,324).
  • Net cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK –6,418 thousand (–11,002). Net cash flow for the period, after receiving net issue proceeds of SEK 47,536 thousand, amounted to SEK 40,951 thousand.
  • Basic earnings per share amounted to –0,11 SEK (–0.49). No dilution arose.

First nine months 2020 compared with same period 2019

  • During the first nine months a total of 20 (13) CADScor- System and 2,120 (2,826, including 1,100 sold to clinical trials) patches were sold and generated totally SEK 1,204 thousand (1,083) in revenue. Gross profit amounted to SEK 881 thousand (823), corresponding to a gross margin of 73 percent (76).
  • Operating costs amounted to SEK 30,925 thousand (37,283).
  • Result before tax amounted to SEK –30,085 thousand (–36,447).
  • Net cash flow from operating activities amounted to SEK –24,141 thousand (–36,411). Including the issue proceeds received, the period’s net cash flow amounted to SEK 22,698 thousand (–37,537).
  • Cash position amounted to SEK 76,413 thousand (27,685)
  • Basic earnings per share amounted to –0,49 SEK (–1.58). No dilution arose.

Events in the third quarter, 2020

