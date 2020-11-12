 

DFDS October volume report: Freight above last year

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 08:28  |  44   |   |   
Investor news no. 25/2020
 


Going forward, DFDS will on a monthly basis report ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide additional insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network.


DFDS ferry volumes            
  October   LTM*
Freight 2019 2020 Change   2019-18 2020-19 Change
Lane metres, '000 4,112 4,130 0.4%   41,100 39,487 -3.9%
               
Passenger 2019 2020 Change   2019-18 2020-19 Change
Passengers, '000 397 64 -83.8%   5,129 2,302 -55.1%
*Last twelve months              

 

Ferry – freight: Total volumes in October were 2% above 2019 adjusted for the closure of the Paldiski-Hanko route.

North Sea volumes were above 2019 driven by stockbuilding ahead of Brexit. Automotive volumes continued to recover. Baltic Sea volumes were also above 2019, mainly due to additional capacity between Estonia and Sweden. Mediterranean volumes were increased by growth in export volumes from Turkey. Volumes on the English Channel were slightly below 2019.  

 

Ferry – passenger: Total number of passengers in October 2020 was 84% below 2019. The decrease reflects a continued negative impact from travel restrictions related to Covid-19. In the Baltic Sea, passenger numbers were considerably less impacted. 

 

DFDS’ ferry routes enable trade and travel in and around Europe. Use the link below to see a map of the entire network.
https://bit.ly/36o5nkO


The November volume report is expected to be published on 11 December 2020. 

 

Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karina Deacon, CFO +45 33 42 33 42

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Gert Jakobsen, Communications +45 33 42 32 97

 

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

 

Attachment


DFDS Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DFDS October volume report: Freight above last year Investor news no. 25/2020  Going forward, DFDS will on a monthly basis report ferry volumes for freight and passengers to provide additional insight into the development of volume trends in DFDS’ European route network. DFDS ferry …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Liefervereinbarung mit der EU über 200 Millionen Dosen ihres ...
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Aleafia Health Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:00 Uhr
DFDS: Q3 2020 Interim Report
05.11.20
DFDS: Invitation to conference call for DFDS report for Q3 2020
29.10.20
DFDS: Ferry capacity between Norway and Denmark adapted  
23.10.20
DFDS’ outlook for 2020 raised by higher freight volumes