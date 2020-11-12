 

Regarding the number of votes granted by the shares of INVL Baltic Real Estate from 11 November 2020

On 9 November 2020 upon the end of the share buy-back process of INVL Baltic Real Estate (hereinafter - “the Company”), the Company acquired the 100,431 Company‘s shares for EUR 186,058.48 which constitutes 0.8 percent of the authorized capital of the Company. The shareholders were paid for on 11 November 2020.

According to the Law on Securities of the Republic of Lithuania, the shares owned by the Company are not considered to be deducted from the total number of shares granted with voting right of the issuer and are not counted into the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting of the Company.

Announcement of shares issued by Company:

ISIN code LT0000127151
LEI code 529900GSTEOHKA0R1M59
Ticker INR1L
Exchange AB Nasdaq Vilnius, XLIT
List Baltic Secondary List
Share capital (EUR) 19,067,500
Nominal value of 1 share (EUR) 1.45 EUR
Total number of shares 13,150,000
Total number of voting rights granted by shares 13,150,000
Number of votes for the quorum of the General Shareholders Meeting, units 13,049,569

The person authorized to provide additional information:
Real Estate Fund Manager of Management Company
Vytautas Bakšinskas
E-mail vytautas.baksinskas@invl.com 


