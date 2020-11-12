 

DGAP-News Epigenomics AG reports financial results for the first nine months of 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.11.2020, 08:47  |  40   |   |   

DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures
Epigenomics AG reports financial results for the first nine months of 2020

12.11.2020 / 08:47
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Epigenomics AG reports financial results for the first nine months of 2020

Berlin (Germany) and San Diego, CA (U.S.A.), November 12, 2020 - Epigenomics AG (FSE: ECX, OTCQX: EPGNY, the "Company") today reported financial results (IFRS, unaudited) for the first nine months of 2020.

Major Events after the End of the Reporting Period

  • On October 16, 2020, the U.S. Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) published a preliminary negative reimbursement proposal in connection with the National Coverage Determination (NCD) of Epi proColon, Epigenomics' blood test for colorectal cancer screening. Following the 30-day public comment period ending on November 15, 2020, which will be used to convince CMS of the scientifically proven benefits of the Epi proColon blood test, CMS will publish its final decision within 60 days.

Greg Hamilton, CEO of Epigenomics AG: "We still do not understand the CMS' preliminary decision. It is unexplainable to us why our microsimulation studies from CISNET and Harvard Medical School were not taken into account in CMS' decision making process. Both studies were published in renowned, peer-reviewed scientific journals and clearly show that Epi proColon can reduce the incidence and mortality of colorectal cancer as effectively or better than other approved methods. Ultimately, the CMS' preliminary decision is thus at the expense of the patients and accepts avoidable deaths. We believe there is a chance that CMS will change its final decision based on these results, as it has done in the past, and we will do everything in our power to change CMS' preliminary decision."

  • On October 26, 2020, the Executive Board of Epigenomics AG further announced that pursuant to Sec. 92 par. 1 German Stock Corporation Act ("Aktiengesetz"), a cumulative loss of more than half of the nominal share capital of the Company has been incurred. Thus, the Company published the invitation to an Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting in due time on November 5, 2020,which will take place as a virtual event on November 27, 2020.
  • In addition, on November 3, 2020, the Company announced the intention to propose to the Extraordinary General Shareholders' Meeting to reduce the share capital and to authorize the issuance of convertible bonds with a nominal value of up to EUR 5.5 million.

Greg Hamilton: "We strongly believe there is value in both our FDA approved blood test and our future product pipeline. However, our current liquidity reach of Q1 2021 limits our ability to both maximize our chances of reversing CMS' decision for Epi proColon and identifying and executing strategic alternatives that would maximize shareholder value. The convertible bonds, which include a so-called back-stop agreement of up to EUR 4 million from our largest shareholder Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft, are an important bridge financing for the company. Each shareholder will receive a subscription right to prevent dilution of his or her shareholding. We ask all shareholders to register for the General Shareholders' Meeting and to follow our proposals when voting in order to maximize our opportunity for success."

Seite 1 von 4
Epigenomics Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

Diskussion: EPIGENOMICS N Helden
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Epigenomics AG reports financial results for the first nine months of 2020 DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement/9 Month figures Epigenomics AG reports financial results for the first nine months of 2020 12.11.2020 / 08:47 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
FinLab AG: Spark Change, a FinTech developer of green financial products, raises $4.5m led by Barclays
DGAP-News: CECONOMY COVID-19 Business Update - Vast majority of MediaMarkt and Saturn stores remain open
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Erste ordentliche Hauptversammlung erfolgreich durchgeführt
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-News: MorphoSys Reports Nine Months and Third Quarter 2020 Results
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
DGAP-Adhoc: ABO Wind AG plant Kapitalerhöhung unter Ausschluss des Bezugsrechts der Aktionäre
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS übernimmt Pullman Fleet Services von Wincanton plc
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
08:47 Uhr
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für die ersten neun Monate 2020 (deutsch)
08:47 Uhr
DGAP-News: Epigenomics AG veröffentlicht Finanzergebnisse für die ersten neun Monate 2020
03.11.20
Epigenomics will Wandelanleihen ausgeben - Balaton als Backstop-Investor
03.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Kapitalherabsetzung und weitere Ermächtigung zur Ausgabe von Wandelschuldschreibungen mit Backstop-Investor geplant (deutsch)
03.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Capital reduction and further authorization to issue convertible bonds with backstop investor planned
03.11.20
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Kapitalherabsetzung und weitere Ermächtigung zur Ausgabe von Wandelschuldschreibungen mit Backstop-Investor geplant
26.10.20
Epigenomics: Jetzt auch noch eine Verlustanzeige…
26.10.20
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG deutsch
26.10.20
DGAP-DD: Epigenomics AG english
26.10.20
Epigenomics: Hedgefonds und Großaktionär flüchtet aus der Aktie

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:08 Uhr
48.920
EPIGENOMICS N Helden