Eezy Oyj - Managers Transactions Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire | 12.11.2020, 08:50 | 32 | 0 | 0 12.11.2020, 08:50 | EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 12 NOVEMBER 2020 AT 9:50 Eezy Oyj - Managers' Transactions

____________________________________________ Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Hanna Lehto

Position: Other senior manager

Issuer: Eezy Oyj

LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54 Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54_20201112092346_4

____________________________________________ Transaction date: 2020-11-11

Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000322326

Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION Transaction details

(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 4.95 EUR Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 500 Volume weighted average price: 4.95 EUR Additional information: Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi





Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer