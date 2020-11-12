 

Eezy Oyj - Managers Transactions

EEZY PLC -- MANAGERS TRANSACTIONS -- 12 NOVEMBER 2020 AT 9:50

Eezy Oyj - Managers' Transactions
____________________________________________

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Hanna Lehto
Position: Other senior manager
Issuer: Eezy Oyj
LEI: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700ZKOMTB7X00OW54_20201112092346_4
____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2020-11-11
Venue: NASDAQ HELSINKI LTD (XHEL)
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000322326
Nature of the transaction: ACQUISITION

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 500 Unit price: 4.95 EUR

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 500 Volume weighted average price: 4.95 EUR

Additional information:

Hannu Nyman, CFO, tel. +358 (0)50 306 9913, hannu.nyman@eezy.fi




Disclaimer

