 

Multicloud services from Rackspace Technology enables Plus500 to securely manage over 3 million trades every month

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 09:00  |  38   |   |   

LONDON, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), the multicloud solutions provider, is supporting Plus500’s multicloud environment, having migrated services to Google Cloud whilst managing the existing VMware private cloud platform. Plus500’s highly sensitive data is also now guarded by Rackspace Managed Security.

International financial firm, Plus500, provides online trading across more than 2,000 securities and multiple asset classes. With the new multicloud environment, Plus500 now facilitates more than 3 million trades every month – more than one per second. With assistance from Rackspace Managed Security services, Plus500 can navigate the complexities of this data securely and compliantly.

As Plus500’s business has become increasingly global, its robust and bespoke private cloud platform has continued to underpin its operations. However, with expansion and international growth a key business priority, the need for greater scalability became apparent and it selected Google Cloud for this expansion.

Ari Shotland, Chief Technology Officer at Plus500, said, “Being online-based, and given how quickly things change in the modern world, we have to be agile and constantly looking to adapt and enhance what we are doing. This coupled with the fact that multicloud adds a lot of complexities is why Rackspace Technology has been so invaluable.”

“Multicloud provides a wide range of advantages for many organisations, but navigating the technical complexities takes a team of experts to master,” said Mahesh Desai, Chief Relationship Officer for EMEA at Rackspace Technology. “Our expertise in supporting customers at every stage in their cloud journey enables organisations like Plus500 to support their customers with secure critical financial data, removing the challenges of managing the technical infrastructure.”

About Rackspace Technology

Rackspace Technology is a leading end-to-end multicloud technology services company. We can design, build and operate our customers’ cloud environments across all major technology platforms, irrespective of technology stack or deployment model. We partner with our customers at every stage of their cloud journey, enabling them to modernize applications, build new products and adopt innovative technologies.

Media Contact
Devika Mistry
Rackspace Technology Corporate Communications
devika.mistry@rackspace.co.uk 


Rackspace Technology Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Multicloud services from Rackspace Technology enables Plus500 to securely manage over 3 million trades every month LONDON, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Rackspace Technology (NASDAQ: RXT), the multicloud solutions provider, is supporting Plus500’s multicloud environment, having migrated services to Google Cloud whilst managing the existing VMware private …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Liefervereinbarung mit der EU über 200 Millionen Dosen ihres ...
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Aleafia Health Announces Third Quarter 2020 Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:00 Uhr
Mit Multicloud-Diensten von Rackspace Technology kann Plus500 über 3 Millionen Transaktionen pro Monat sicher abwickeln
10.11.20
Rackspace Technology Reports Third Quarter 2020 Results
10.11.20
Rackspace Technology kündigt virtuellen runden Tisch mit AWS und International Air Transport Association zur Strategiereihe „Cloud und Innovation Thought Leadership“ an
09.11.20
Rackspace Technology Announces Cloud and Innovation Thought Leadership Strategy Series Virtual Roundtable with AWS and International Air Transport Association
06.11.20
Rackspace Technology und AutoPets revolutionieren Tierpflege mit IoT-Lösung
05.11.20
Rackspace Technology and AutoPets Reimagine Pet Care with IoT Solution
03.11.20
Rackspace Technology to Announce Third Quarter 2020 Earnings on Tuesday, November 10, 2020
28.10.20
Rackspace Technology verwaltet die Cloudtransformation von Basware mit AWS Public Cloud Migration
28.10.20
Rackspace Technology Manages Basware Cloud Transformation with AWS Public Cloud Migration
23.10.20
Rackspace Technology ernennt Branchenveteran Amar Maletira zum President und Chief Financial Officer