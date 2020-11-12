ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 NOVEMBER 2020 AT 9.55 A.M. EET

Enento Group Plc: Announcement of a change in shareholding according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act

Enento Group Plc ("Enento") has today received a notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ("Handelsbanken"), according to which Handelsbanken has sold a total number of 2,161,178 Enento's shares in an accelerated book-building process (the "Share Sale"). In connection with the Share Sale, Handelsbanken's direct holding of the shares and votes of Enento has decreased below 5 percent.