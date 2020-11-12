 

Enento Group Plc Announcement of a change in shareholding according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act

ENENTO GROUP PLC, STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE 12 NOVEMBER 2020 AT 9.55 A.M. EET

Enento Group Plc: Announcement of a change in shareholding according to Chapter 9, Section 10 of the Finnish Securities Market Act

Enento Group Plc ("Enento") has today received a notification in accordance with Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Finnish Securities Market Act from Svenska Handelsbanken AB (publ) ("Handelsbanken"), according to which Handelsbanken has sold a total number of 2,161,178 Enento's shares in an accelerated book-building process (the "Share Sale"). In connection with the Share Sale, Handelsbanken's direct holding of the shares and votes of Enento has decreased below 5 percent.

Total positions of Handelsbanken according to notification:

  % of shares and voting rights
(total of A) 		% of shares and voting rights through financial instruments
(total of B) 		Total of both in % (A + B) Total number of shares and voting rights of issuer  
Resulting situation on the date on which threshold was crossed or reached 0 % N/A 0 % 24,007,061  
Position of previous notification (if applicable) 9,02 % N/A 9,02 %  
 

Notified details of the resulting situation on the date on which the thresholds were crossed: 		 
A: Shares and voting rights  
Class/type of
shares
ISIN code (if possible) 		Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights  
Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		Direct
(SMA 9:5) 		Indirect
(SMA 9:6 and 9:7) 		 
FI4000123195 0 N/A 0 % N/A  
SUBTOTAL A 0   0 %    
B: Financial Instruments according to SMA 9:6a
Type of financial instrument Expiration
date 		Exercise/
Conversion Period 		Physical or cash settlement Number of shares and voting rights % of shares and voting rights
- - - - - -
      SUBTOTAL B - -

Person subject to the notification obligation is not controlled by any natural person or legal entity and does not control any other undertaking(s) holding directly or indirectly an interest in the (underlying) issuer.

ENENTO GROUP PLC

Additional information:
Pia Katila
Investor Relations Manager
tel. +358 10 270 7506

Distribution:
Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd
major media
enento.com/investors

Enento Group is a Nordic knowledge company powering society with intelligence since 1905. We collect and transform data into intelligence and knowledge used in interactions between people, businesses and societies. Our digital services, data and information empower companies and consumers in their daily digital decision processes, as well as financial processes and sales and marketing processes. Approximately 420 people are working for Enento Group in Finland, Norway, Sweden and Denmark. The Group’s net sales for 2019 was 146 MEUR. Enento Group is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki with the trading code ENENTO.


