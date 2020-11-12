 

SATO Corporation’s financial communications 2021

globenewswire
12.11.2020, 09:00  |  53   |   |   

SATO Corporation, Stock Exchange Release, 12st November 2020 at 10:00 am
 

SATO Corporation will publish the financial statements bulletin for year 2020 on Thursday, 11 February 2021.

Interim reports and Half year financial report for year 2021 will be published as follows: 

12 May 2021 Interim report 1 January - 31 March 2021

16 July 2021 Half year financial report 1 January - 30 June 2021

11 November 2021 Interim report 1 January - 30 September 2021 
 

SATO Corporation’s Annual General Meeting is planned to be held on Thursday, 25 March 2021.

All releases will be published on the stock exchange website and also at the address www.sato.fi/pressreleases

For more information please contact:

SATO Corporation

Markku Honkasalo, CFO, phone +358 201 34 4226 and +358 50 598 8728

DISTRIBUTION: NASDAQ Helsinki Ltd., Euronext Dublin, main media, www.sato.fi 

 

SATO is one of Finland's leading rental housing providers. SATO aims to offer a comprehensive choice of rental housing and an excellent customer experience. At year-end 2019, SATO owned over 26 000 apartments in Finland's largest growth centres and in St Petersburg.

We promote sustainable development and initiative through our operations and work in open interaction with our stakeholders to generate added value. We operate profitably and with a long-term view. We increase the value of our housing stock through investments, divestments and repairs.

SATO Group's net sales in 2019 were EUR 296 million, operating profit EUR 726 million and profit before taxes EUR 671 million. The value of SATO's investment assets is roughly EUR 4,7 billion.

 

 


