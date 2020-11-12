 

Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network

Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group expand strategic cooperation to build 5G-ready IP network
          

  • Deutsche Telekom will deploy the Nokia 7750 Service Router portfolio, designed for the 5G and cloud era, to replace and modernize its existing IP edge/core network in Greece and Hungary initially
     
  • Nokia’s IP edge routers deliver the high-performance, scale and flexibility to support a full array of IP services and functions that meet evolving end user needs

          
12 November 2020

Espoo, Finland – Nokia and Deutsche Telekom Group today announced they are expanding their strategic cooperation to build a 5G-ready IP network. Deutsche Telekom has selected Nokia's 7750 Service Router (SR) platform to significantly expand capacity across its edge/core routing network as it prepares for next-generation broadband and 5G services. Deployment has already started in Greece, where Nokia is replacing and modernizing the operator’s existing IP network. Rollout in Hungary is expected in Q4 2020.

With networks experiencing unprecedented traffic growth and unpredictable demands, operators want to meet ever-increasing performance requirements while driving down network costs. The scale, feature breadth and versatility of the Nokia 7750 SR-s platform addresses these requirements, enabling operators like Deutsche Telekom Group and its affiliates to build bigger, smarter, automated and secure networks with greater return on investment.

As part of its network modernization, Deutsche Telekom needed to replace an existing IP edge/core network that was reaching its end of service with a new network that can cope with 5G and ultra broadband access requirements. A key principle to achieve this was the consolidation of network layers through the integration of IP aggregation and edge/BNG (Broadband Network Gateway) functions into one converged layer.

Deutsche Telekom selected the Nokia 7750 SR-7s routers as they support the full spectrum of provider edge, gateway and core functions for advanced residential, mobile and enterprise services. Powered by the programmable FP4 network processing silicon, the routers will enable Deutsche Telekom to boost IP network capacity with deterministic performace for a top-quality subscriber experience. As a result, Deutsche Telekom can support 5G interconnectivity and an increasing growth in backbone traffic driven by an increase in mobility applications, video streaming, gaming and other high-capacity demands such as remote working.

