 

Fraport Traffic Figures- October 2020 Passenger Traffic Remains Low at Frankfurt Airport / FRA's cargo throughput achieves strong performance - Fraport Group airports worldwide report mixed results

12.11.2020, 09:15  |  72   |   |   
Frankfurt (ots) - In October 2020, Frankfurt Airport (FRA) served some 1.1
million passengers - an 83.4 percent decline compared to the same month last
year. FRA's cumulative traffic during the January-to-October 2020 period fell by
71.6 percent, because of low passenger demand resulting from the persisting
travel restrictions amid the Covid-19 pandemic. In contrast, Frankfurt Airport
recorded very positive cargo performance, exceeding year-on-year levels for the
first time since 15 months. In October 2020, FRA's cargo throughput (comprising
airfreight and airmail) grew by 1.6 percent to 182,061 metric tons - with
cargo-only flights more than compensating for the ongoing capacity constraints
for "belly freight" (transported on passenger aircraft). This high cargo demand
can be attributed mainly to the upturn in global trade and the solid performance
of the Eurozone's industrial sector.

Aircraft movements at FRA decreased by 62.8 percent year-on-year to 17,105
takeoffs and landings in the reporting month. Accumulated maximum takeoff
weights (MTOWs) contracted by 59.5 percent to about 1.1 million metric tons.

Across the Group, Fraport's international airport portfolio continued to
register widely varying traffic performance in October 2020. Some Group airports
- particularly in Greece, Brazil and Peru - reported noticeably smaller declines
in passenger traffic on a percentage basis compared to the preceding month.

Traffic at Slovenia's Ljubljana airport (LJU) fell by 89.1 percent year-on-year
to 10,775 passengers. The Brazilian airports of Fortaleza (FOR) and Porto Alegre
(POA) saw combined traffic sink by 57.5 percent to 569,453 passengers. Peru's
capital city airport in Lima (LIM) reported an 82.8 percent drop in traffic to
345,315 passengers, due to of the ongoing strong travel restrictions in
international traffic.

At the 14 Greek regional airports, traffic decreased by 55.3 percent to some 1.1
million passengers. On the Bulgarian Black Sea coast, the Twin Star airports of
Burgas (BOJ) and Varna (VAR) together welcomed 56,415 passengers in October
2020, down 61.3 percent year-on-year.

Antalya Airport (AYT) on the Turkish Riviera posted a 55.3 percent drop in
traffic to approximately 1.9 million passengers in the reporting month. Russia's
Pulkovo Airport in St. Petersburg recorded a 33.3 percent fall in traffic to
around 1.1 million passengers. In China, Xi'an Airport (XIY) received about 3.6
million passengers - representing a 12.7 percent dip in traffic compared to the
same month last year.

Print-quality photos of Fraport AG and Frankfurt Airport are available for free
downloading via the photo library
(https://www.fraport.com/en/newsroom/media-center/photo-library.html) on the
Fraport Web site (https://www.fraport.com/en.html) . For TV news and information
broadcasting purposes only, we also offer free footage material
(https://www.fraport.com/en/newsroom/media-center/footage-media-archive.html)
for downloading. If you wish to meet a member of our Media Relations team when
at Frankfurt Airport, please do not hesitate to contact us. Our contact details
are available here (https://www.fraport.com/en/newsroom/contacts.html) .

For further information about Fraport AG please click here
(https://www.fraport.com/en/our-group.html) .

Contact:

Fraport AG
Torben Beckmann
Unternehmenskommunikation
Media Relations
60547 Frankfurt am Main
Telephone +49 69 690-70553
mailto:t.beckmann@fraport.de

http://www.fraport.de

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/31522/4760333
OTS: Fraport AG
ISIN: DE0005773303
