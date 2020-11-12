Synendos Therapeutics Raises CHF 20 Million in Series A Financing

- Financing will allow Synendos Therapeutics to complete pre-clinical development and progress lead candidate through proof of concept clinical study

- Supported by strong European investor syndicate co-led by Kurma Partners and Sunstone Life Science Ventures

BASEL, Switzerland, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Synendos Therapeutics (Synendos), a biopharmaceutical company developing a new class of small molecules aimed at restoring the natural functioning of the endocannabinoid system in the brain with the potential for treating a wide range of Central Nervous System (CNS) disorders, announces it has raised CHF 20 million in a Series A financing co-led by Kurma Partners and Sunstone Life Science Ventures with participation from BERNINA BioInvest, Schroder Adveq, High-Tech Gründerfonds, Lichtsteiner Foundation, Essential Investments, Zürcher Kantonalbank and private investors.

Synendos is developing first-in-class inhibitors that modulate a newly identified drug target in the body's endocannabinoid system, enabling restoration of endogenous cannabinoid levels that are suppressed in certain pathological conditions. The endocannabinoid system is a key neuromodulator system in the CNS involved in regulating various physiological and cognitive processes. Synendos' newly developed selective endocannabinoid reuptake inhibitors (SERIs) act by increasing the levels of endogenous cannabinoids in a self-limiting mode of action, representing an innovative and potentially safer therapeutic approach to CNS disorders associated with anxiety, mood and stress-related disorders.

Incorporated in April 2019, Synendos Therapeutics was spun out of the University of Bern and the research consortium, NCCR TransCure. The novel technology stems from 10 years of solid research on endocannabinoid biology and pharmacology carried out at the university led by co-founders, Professor Jürg Gertsch and Dr Andrea Chicca. The research team led by Professor Jürg Gertsch is dedicated to drug discovery in the endocannabinoid system.

Currently in preclinical development, proceeds from the financing will be used to complete this development and advance Synendos' lead drug candidate through safety and proof of concept studies in a relevant and well-defined disease indication, as part of early/initial clinical trials.