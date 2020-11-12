CHENGDU, China, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- On November 11, the 15th EU-China Business and Technology Cooperation Fair opened in the Business & Innovation Centre for China-Europe Cooperation (CCEC) in Chengdu Hi-tech Zone. This year's event was sponsored by the China Chamber of International Commerce and the European Union Chamber of Commerce in China, with the theme of "Opening Up a New Phase of EU-China Digital Trade, Creating a New Pattern of EU-China Synergy Innovation". The two-day event also featured the opening ceremony, EU-China Digital Trade Opportunities and Challenges Summit Forum, China-EU 5G Technology and Smart City Development Forum, and China-EU Enterprise Project Matchmaking Conference, among other activities.

Due to the impact of the pandemic this year, the Fair adopted the innovative "live streaming + on-site participation" format for the first time. The Fair attracted more than 100 Chinese and foreign guests and representatives from over 200 enterprises and organizations such as Siemens (China) and H3C. At the same time, the Fair garnered the participation from more than 100 European companies and nearly a million online views.