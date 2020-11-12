 

Databricks Launches SQL Analytics to Enable Cloud Data Warehousing on Data Lakes

First in the industry to realize Lakehouse vision, Databricks delivers up to 9x better price/performance than traditional cloud data warehouses

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Databricks, the data and AI company, today announced the launch of SQL Analytics, which for the first time enables data analysts to perform workloads previously meant only for a data warehouse on a data lake. This expands the traditional scope of the data lake from data science and machine learning to include all data workloads including business intelligence (BI) and SQL. Now, organizations can empower data teams across data engineering, data science, and data analytics to work on a single source of truth for data. SQL Analytics realizes Databricks' vision for a lakehouse architecture that combines data warehousing performance with data lake economics, resulting in up to 9x better price/performance than traditional cloud data warehouses. SQL Analytics is available in public preview effective on November 18. More information is available here.

A lakehouse architecture simplifies data and AI for organizations. In the past, data teams had to maintain proprietary data warehouses for BI workloads and data lakes for data science and machine learning workloads, because no single data platform could meet the performance needs of BI and the flexibility needs of data science. Expensive and complicated to maintain, this coexistence of legacy architectures has created data silos that slow innovation and stifle data team productivity. A lakehouse addresses this by running all workloads through a single architecture.

Shell chose Databricks to be one of the foundational components of its Shell.ai platform. "Shell has been undergoing a digital transformation as part of our ambition to deliver more and cleaner energy solutions. As part of this, we have been investing heavily in our data lake architecture. Our ambition has been to enable our data teams to rapidly query our massive datasets in the simplest possible way. The ability to execute rapid queries on petabyte scale datasets using standard BI tools is a game changer for us. Our co-innovation approach with Databricks has allowed us to influence the product roadmap and we are excited to see this come to market." Dan Jeavons, GM Data Science

