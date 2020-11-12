Puchheim, November 12, 2020 STEMMER IMAGING publishes nine-month figures: Q3 with 10% revenue increase over previous quarter shows only modest business recovery - positive earnings development due to structural cost improvements - full-year outlook remains cautious

DGAP-News: STEMMER IMAGING AG / Key word(s): 9 Month figures STEMMER IMAGING publishes nine-month figures: Q3 with 10% revenue increase over previous quarter shows only modest business recovery - positive earnings development due to structural cost improvements - full-year outlook remains cautious 12.11.2020 / 09:14 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Covid-19 related market reluctance leads to a 12.8% decline in revenues for the first nine months of 2020 to EUR 77.4 million (9M 2019: EUR 88.7 million). Q3 2020 revenues of EUR 25.2 million, 10% above previous quarter (Q2 2020: EUR 23.0 million).

- Order intake increases to EUR 28.1 million in Q3 2020 with positive book-to-bill ratio (Q2 2020: EUR 21.4 million). Order intake for the nine-month period down 6.7% year-on-year.

- EBITDA at EUR 4.0 million (9M 2019 normalized: EUR 10.0 million). EBITDA in Q3 2020 at EUR 1.7 million despite negative one-off effects of EUR 1.2 million. Improved EBITDA margin of 6.9% compared to the first half-year 2020 due to consistent cost savings.

- Positive operating cash flow in Q3 2020 of EUR 3.4 million, cash and cash equivalents of EUR 32.1 million and an equity ratio of 67.9% provide a solid basis for further business expansion.

- Update of full-year forecast 2020 due to ongoing market uncertainties: Sales revenues in a range of EUR 100.0 to 105.0 million and EBITDA of EUR 3.0 to 5.0 million expected.



Puchheim, November 12, 2020 - STEMMER IMAGING AG (ISIN DE000A2G9MZ9 / GSIN A2G9MZ) today publishes its figures for the first nine months of the current fiscal year and the third quarter of 2020.