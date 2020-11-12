 

DGAP-News NOUVEAU MONDE'S INTEGRATED BATTERY ANODE MATERIAL OUTPERFORMS LEADING COMMERCIAL PRODUCERS

- Nouveau Monde has received important and impressive test results for its advanced graphite-based anode materials.

- Nouveau Monde's anode material has outperformed leading Asian commercial producers - NMG's reversible capacity (or energy density) performed at 365 mAh/g, above the 360 mAh/g of Asian peers, with similar charging efficiency, and well above the minimum customer specifications requirement of 350 mAh/g.

- Multiple samples were produced by Nouveau Monde's advanced international technical team, in partnership with its R&D consortium partners, and have now delivered to prospective lithium-ion battery customers for qualification testing.

- This proprietary carbon coating technology will be incorporated into the company's demonstration plant at Becancour, Quebec.

- Nouveau Monde is actively working with its partner, Forge Nano, to even further enhance the performance with their Atomic Layer Deposition ALD technology.

- Nouveau Monde's ability to control the entire value chain from graphite ore to the final coated anode material allows it to offer a high quality and consistent product, representing an important and cost-competitive supply of non-Chinese sustainable anode product to the fast-growing lithium-ion battery market.

- Nouveau Monde's unique, high quality and zero-carbon footprint anode materials are well placed to serve both the North American as well as European anode materials markets for decades to come.

 

MONTREAL, CANADA, November 12th, 2020 - Nouveau Monde Graphite ("Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is pleased to announce that it has completed an important technical program on its proprietary coating process with its research and development consortium, internal experts and raw material suppliers. The primary objective of the program, operating since 2018, was to establish the optimal process operational parameters and design criteria needed to complete the engineering and procurement of a large-scale demonstration coating line. This process step is crucial in demonstrating the full value chain proposition as an integrated battery anode materials producer, from mine to market-ready coated spherical purified graphite ("CSPG").

09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: DAS INTEGRIERTE BATTERIE-ANODENMATERIAL VON NOUVEAU MONDE ÜBERTRIFFT FÜHRENDE GEWERBLICHE ERZEUGER (deutsch)
09:00 Uhr
DGAP-News: DAS INTEGRIERTE BATTERIE-ANODENMATERIAL VON NOUVEAU MONDE ÜBERTRIFFT FÜHRENDE GEWERBLICHE ERZEUGER
09:00 Uhr
Nouveau Monde's Integrated Battery Anode Material Outperforms Leading Commercial Producers
05.11.20
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE ERÖFFNET SEIN ERSTES BÜRO IN EUROPA AUFGRUND DER ERHÖHTEN NACHFRAGE NACH ANODENMATERIAL FÜR LITHIUM-IONEN-BATTERIEN (deutsch)
05.11.20
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE ERÖFFNET SEIN ERSTES BÜRO IN EUROPA AUFGRUND DER ERHÖHTEN NACHFRAGE NACH ANODENMATERIAL FÜR LITHIUM-IONEN-BATTERIEN
05.11.20
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE OPENS ITS EUROPEAN OFFICE AS A RESULT OF INCREASED LITHIUM-ION BATTERY ANODE MATERIAL DEMAND
05.11.20
Nouveau Monde Opens Its European Office as a Result of Increased Lithium-ion Battery Anode Material Demand
03.11.20
DGAP-News: NOUVEAU MONDE SELECTED BY CANADIAN AND QUEBEC GOVERNMENTS AS KEY PARTNER FOR THE ELECTRIFICATION OF MINING OPERATIONS
02.11.20
Nouveau Monde Selected by Canadian and Quebec Governments as Key Partner for the Electrification of Mining Operations
27.10.20
Nouveau Monde Announces Significant Milestone to Commercialise its Value-Added and Sustainable Battery-Grade Anode Graphite Material