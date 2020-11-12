DGAP-News: Nouveau Monde Graphite / Key word(s): Product Launch/Study results NOUVEAU MONDE'S INTEGRATED BATTERY ANODE MATERIAL OUTPERFORMS LEADING COMMERCIAL PRODUCERS 12.11.2020 / 09:00 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

- Nouveau Monde's anode material has outperformed leading Asian commercial producers - NMG's reversible capacity (or energy density) performed at 365 mAh/g, above the 360 mAh/g of Asian peers, with similar charging efficiency, and well above the minimum customer specifications requirement of 350 mAh/g.

- Multiple samples were produced by Nouveau Monde's advanced international technical team, in partnership with its R&D consortium partners, and have now delivered to prospective lithium-ion battery customers for qualification testing.

- This proprietary carbon coating technology will be incorporated into the company's demonstration plant at Becancour, Quebec.

- Nouveau Monde is actively working with its partner, Forge Nano, to even further enhance the performance with their Atomic Layer Deposition ALD technology.

- Nouveau Monde's ability to control the entire value chain from graphite ore to the final coated anode material allows it to offer a high quality and consistent product, representing an important and cost-competitive supply of non-Chinese sustainable anode product to the fast-growing lithium-ion battery market.

- Nouveau Monde's unique, high quality and zero-carbon footprint anode materials are well placed to serve both the North American as well as European anode materials markets for decades to come.

MONTREAL, CANADA, November 12th, 2020 - Nouveau Monde Graphite ("Nouveau Monde" or the "Company") (TSXV: NOU; OTCQX: NMGRF; Frankfurt: NM9) is pleased to announce that it has completed an important technical program on its proprietary coating process with its research and development consortium, internal experts and raw material suppliers. The primary objective of the program, operating since 2018, was to establish the optimal process operational parameters and design criteria needed to complete the engineering and procurement of a large-scale demonstration coating line. This process step is crucial in demonstrating the full value chain proposition as an integrated battery anode materials producer, from mine to market-ready coated spherical purified graphite ("CSPG").