Ynvisible Appoints Piotr Wierzchowiec to Head of Functional Ink Products & Development Completes Advisory Board Expansion With Three New Experts

Ynvisible Interactive Inc. (the "Company" or "Ynvisible") (TSXV: YNV, FSE: 1XNA, OTCQB: YNVYF) is pleased to welcome Piotr Wierzchowiec, Ph.D., as the Head of Functional Ink Products & Development. The Company also concludes the expansion of its Advisory Board with three experts from the logistics and supply chain management, organic electronics, and technology venture capital industries.

Piotr Wierzchowiec, Ph.D., Head of Functional Ink Products & Development. (Photo: Business Wire)

FULFILLING FUNCTIONAL INK PRODUCTS & DEVELOPMENT

Dr. Wierzchowiec brings Ynvisible over twelve years of experience in developing materials, inks, and printing processes for organic and printed electronics, including display applications. He joins the Company from Merck KGaA, an internationally leading science and technology company in healthcare, life science, and performance materials. At Merck, Piotr Wierzchowiec was Head of Print Labs for Performance Materials Innovation & Application division. His previous responsibilities included managing product development, leading teams of experts, scouting, coordinating product launch activities, and driving global business development. His background includes applying lean and six sigma methodology, organizing technical customer support, and managing cross-functional collaboration projects. Dr. Wierzchowiec has a Doctor of Philosophy (Ph.D.) focused on Molecular Electronics from Bangor University.

"Piotr brings a wealth of experience to the Ynvisible team in fabricating and commercializing functional inks products for the global markets," said Jani-Mikael Kuusisto, CEO of Ynvisible. "Ynvisible is accelerating our time to revenue. We are now taking systematic steps to build off lessons learned to date from our various client cases: strengthening our intellectual property portfolio, launching our Ynvisible branded products, and deploying our proprietary technology platform offering. We are now selling our first ink products through our website, we are actively delivering on customer needs through our collaborations with NXN-IP and RISE, and we are strengthening our inks portfolio. Inks are central to our business growth. It's great to have Piotr fortify our efforts in this area."