 

RCI BANK AND SERVICES LAUNCHES SAVINGS BUSINESS IN SPAIN

   Thursday, November 12, 2020

RCI BANK AND SERVICES LAUNCHES SAVINGS BUSINESS IN SPAIN

In line with its refinancing diversification strategy, RCI Bank and Services continues to grow its savings business. Renault Bank is 100% digitized and now offers Spanish savers the opportunity to open a sight deposits account (Cuenta contigo) and a term deposits account (Depósito Tú+) that are among the most competitive on the market. RCI Bank and Services now has savings business running in six countries: France, Germany, Austria, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and Spain.

OPEN AN ACCOUNT 100% DIGITALLY TO ACCESS SOME OF THE MOST COMPETITIVE SAVINGS OFFERS ON THE SPANISH MARKET

Opening an account is fully digitized and only takes a few minutes at renaultbank.es or via the Renault Bank application available from the Apple or Android stores.

With a 0.65% interest rate for “Cuenta contigo” (EIR) and a 1.00% rate for “Depósito Tú+” (EIR), Renault Bank's two offers are some of the most competitive on the Spanish savings market. The deposits collected will help finance automotive loans approved for customers and dealerships of the Alliance brands, and will be used to support their growth on the Spanish market. Simple, effective, and secure: Cuenta contigo and Depósito Tú+ provide the same benefits as the other savings products offered by RCI Bank and Services around the world. 

A LAUNCH IN LINE WITH RCI BANK AND SERVICES’ STRATEGY OF DIVERSIFYING REFINANCING SOURCES

Launched with the Zesto account in France in 2012, RCI Bank and Services’ savings business has only continued to grow and is now available in six countries: France, Germany (since 2013), Austria (since 2014), the United Kingdom (since 2015), Brazil (since 2019), and now Spain.

Currently, 400,000 customers use a savings account from RCI Bank and Services. As at the end of June 2020, net collected deposits were worth €18.6 billion (up €1.9 billion from end of June 2019), which represents 38.9% of the company’s assets.

Growing RCI Bank and Services’ savings business aligns with our goal of continuing to diversify our refinancing sources. This strategy allows us to ensure our own growth as well as that of the Alliance's sales without depending on just one source of liquidity. And now, thanks to a 100% digital system, with just a few clicks Spanish customers can benefit from two new offers that are among the most competitive on the market,” says João Leandro, Chief Executive Officer of RCI Bank and Services.

About RCI Banque S.A. :

Created and wholly owned by Groupe Renault, RCI Banque S.A. is a French bank specializing in automotive financing and services for the customers and dealership networks of Groupe Renault (Renault, Dacia, Alpine, Renault Samsung Motors and Lada) worldwide, the Nissan group (Nissan, Infiniti and Datsun) mainly in Europe, Brazil, Argentina and South Korea and through joint ventures in Russia and India, and Mitsubishi Motors in the Netherlands.
RCI Bank and Services has been the new commercial identity of RCI Banque S.A. since February 2016.
With 3,700 employees in 36 countries, RCI Bank and Services financed nearly 1.8 million contracts (for new and used vehicles) in 2019 and sold more than 5.1 million services.
At end-December 2019, average performing assets stood at €47.4 billion in financing and pre-tax income at
€1.327 billion.
RCI Bank and Services has rolled out a deposits collection business in six countries since 2012. At end-December 2019, net collected deposits totaled €17.7 billion, or nearly 35% of the company’s net assets.

Find out more about RCI Bank and Services: www.rcibs.com

Disclaimer

