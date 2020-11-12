 

Digital Locations to Benefit from Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) Applications Driving the Growth of 5G

Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 adds 5G support for AR, but widespread adoption will require transmission in the true 5G super high-speed millimeter-wave (mmWave) spectrum.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Digital Locations, Inc. (DLOC), a developer of cell tower sites for the 5G revolution, today announced that it is likely to benefit from the growth of 5G small cell sites driven by Augmented Reality (AR) and Virtual Reality (VR) applications that require super high-speed transmission.

“Augmented reality and virtual reality have suddenly become more relevant in a world where people can't meet in person as easily,” said Bill Beifuss, President of Digital Locations. “Devices such as Microsoft's HoloLens 2 are prime examples of applications that will drive the growth of 5G services.”

HoloLens 2 users touch, grasp, and move holograms in ways that feel natural – they respond a lot like real objects – resulting in a comfortable and immersive mixed reality experience.

See the video demonstrating Microsoft’s HoloLens 2 augmented reality device:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uIHPPtPBgHk

Holograms have the potential to dramatically improve training, design, and visualization in many business settings and production facilities. Being able to look at, zoom in on and manipulate 3D versions of in-progress designs radically enhances the design process. And voice commands work even in noisy industrial environments through smart microphones and natural language speech processing.

In the field of education, holograms are very important. The reason is that students can actually view the concepts that are taught and visualize them in class or from a distance. Holograms will help students clarify concepts more readily and will enhance the way they learn.

All of these exciting AR applications are only possible with high speed and low latency wireless data transmission. 5G wireless technology can provide that and 5G small cell networks are essential parts of the high speed, low latency solution. The FCC expects up to 80% of new cell site deployments will be small cells. That is because small cells are the only way for operators to deploy 5G in the super high-speed millimeter-wave (mmWave) spectrum. Transmissions in mmWave spectrum can only travel a few hundred feet, due to the propagation characteristics of that band, and that is ideal for small cells simply because they can be as small as a pizza box and are often installed on building roof tops, store fronts and so-called "street furniture" like light poles or streetlights.

