 

DGAP-News European industry giant chooses Aspera for SAP license management

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.11.2020, 09:25  |  86   |   |   

DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
European industry giant chooses Aspera for SAP license management

12.11.2020 / 09:25
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.


Top SAP license management solution ensures compliance and supports S/4HANA migration process

PARIS, FR - November 11, 2020 - Aspera, a leading provider of solutions and services for Software Asset Management (SAM), and part of the USU Group, announces an agreement with European industry giant (The "Customer") for Aspera's SAP Optimization solutions and related services.

The Customer sought to end the manual license management of its 180,000 SAP licenses. Its SAM tool capability criteria included handling deployments, managing software compliance, and providing an accurate, complete SAP lanscape view. Project goals included automating usage measurements and monitoring real-time license usage.

SAP contractual requirements demand an annual precise and detailed inventory of installed licenses. Faced with complex, multiple environments, the Customer needed to use a measurement tool independent of those offered by the publisher - and be fully confident in the validity of those results.

LicenseControl for SAP tool outpaced competitor tools for its technology, performance and support services. Of particular note were its capabilities in supporting and automating the migration to S/4HANA.

"Completing the POC, implementation, and using the solution were what made our choice clear. The Aspera team really made it easy to utilize LicenseControl for SAP, providing us with an experienced team of people to support the solution deployment. LicenseControl for SAP serves as a first step towards a more comprehensive Software Asset Management program, " says the Customer's SAP technical director.

"Helping large companies optimize their software investments and guarantee their compliance is our mission. The performance of our LicenseControl for SAP tool allows us to collaborate with this European industry leader," says Eléonore Varet, President of Aspera France.


About Aspera

At Aspera, we simplify the complexity of your software licenses. For nearly two decades, we have helped hundreds of enterprises and over 50 Fortune 500s to assess cost and risk within their IT environments. Our solutions for Software Asset Management track all the big vendors, such as IBM, Microsoft, Oracle and SAP to cover every environment from servers and desktops to cloud and mobile. With the largest in-house consultant and service team in the industry, we provide the best strategy for data discovery, easy system integration, and a cost-effective way to purchase, use and optimize licenses.

Seite 1 von 2
USU Software Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News European industry giant chooses Aspera for SAP license management DGAP-News: USU Software AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous European industry giant chooses Aspera for SAP license management 12.11.2020 / 09:25 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Top SAP license management …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
DGAP-News: CECONOMY COVID-19 Business Update - Vast majority of MediaMarkt and Saturn stores remain open
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Erste ordentliche Hauptversammlung erfolgreich durchgeführt
DGAP-News: SMA Solar Technology AG erzielt von Januar bis September 2020 trotz Coronakrise 23 Prozent ...
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces partial dividend distribution for 2020
MLP SE: 9M: Gesamterlöse steigen auf 525,4 Mio. Euro - EBIT 41 Prozent über Vorjahr
DGAP-News: AURELIUS Equity Opportunities berichtet Zahlen für die ersten neun Monate 2020
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS übernimmt Pullman Fleet Services von Wincanton plc
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:26 Uhr
DGAP-News: Europäischer Industriekonzern entscheidet sich für Aspera zur Verwaltung seiner SAP-Lizenzen (deutsch)
09:25 Uhr
DGAP-News: Europäischer Industriekonzern entscheidet sich für Aspera zur Verwaltung seiner SAP-Lizenzen
11.11.20
DGAP-News: USU erhält als attraktiver Arbeitgeber Great Place to Work Zertifizierung (deutsch)
11.11.20
DGAP-News: USU erhält als attraktiver Arbeitgeber Great Place to Work Zertifizierung
11.11.20
DGAP-Stimmrechte: USU Software AG (deutsch)
05.11.20
USU Software meldet US-Auftrag
05.11.20
DGAP-News: Staatliche amerikanische Autobahnbehörde E-470 setzt auf USU-Technologien (deutsch)
05.11.20
DGAP-News: Staatliche amerikanische Autobahnbehörde E-470 setzt auf USU-Technologien
02.11.20
Nebenwerte: Software- & IT-Sektor trotzt der Pandemiekrise
20.10.20
DGAP-News: USU Software AG: Kanadische Bank entscheidet sich für Software Asset Management von Aspera (deutsch)

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
11.09.20
668
USU Software