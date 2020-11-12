European industry giant chooses Aspera for SAP license management

Top SAP license management solution ensures compliance and supports S/4HANA migration process PARIS, FR - November 11, 2020 - Aspera, a leading provider of solutions and services for Software Asset Management (SAM), and part of the USU Group, announces an agreement with European industry giant (The "Customer") for Aspera's SAP Optimization solutions and related services.

The Customer sought to end the manual license management of its 180,000 SAP licenses. Its SAM tool capability criteria included handling deployments, managing software compliance, and providing an accurate, complete SAP lanscape view. Project goals included automating usage measurements and monitoring real-time license usage.

SAP contractual requirements demand an annual precise and detailed inventory of installed licenses. Faced with complex, multiple environments, the Customer needed to use a measurement tool independent of those offered by the publisher - and be fully confident in the validity of those results.

LicenseControl for SAP tool outpaced competitor tools for its technology, performance and support services. Of particular note were its capabilities in supporting and automating the migration to S/4HANA.

"Completing the POC, implementation, and using the solution were what made our choice clear. The Aspera team really made it easy to utilize LicenseControl for SAP, providing us with an experienced team of people to support the solution deployment. LicenseControl for SAP serves as a first step towards a more comprehensive Software Asset Management program, " says the Customer's SAP technical director.

"Helping large companies optimize their software investments and guarantee their compliance is our mission. The performance of our LicenseControl for SAP tool allows us to collaborate with this European industry leader," says Eléonore Varet, President of Aspera France.



About Aspera



