 

BevCanna Partners with Naturo to Launch Beyond Energy All-Natural Hemp Energy Drink

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 09:30  |  154   |   |   

Emerging leader in infused innovations BevCanna Enterprises Inc. ("BevCanna” or the “Company”) (CSE:BEV, OTCQB:BVNNF, FSE:7BC), is excited to announce the development of a new Beyond Energy all-natural hemp energy drink. Launched in partnership with experienced beverage company, Naturo Group, the beverage will be sold under BevCanna’s flagship house brand, Anarchist Mountain Beverages.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201112005424/en/

Beyond Energy natural hemp energy drink (Photo: Business Wire)

Beyond Energy natural hemp energy drink (Photo: Business Wire)

Formulated with natural mineral spring water, Beyond Energy features all-natural vegan friendly ingredients, including natural yuzu and lime flavours, caffeine from natural tea, ginseng, B & D vitamins, and hemp seed extract, which is a functional source of omegas and promotes brain function and overall wellbeing. Additionally, the presence of essential B and D vitamins such as B12 and D3 combats a global vitamin deficiency within consumers today. The innovative fortified hemp seed extract formulation does not require Health Canada cannabis licensing and will allow the beverage to be sold in traditional mass retail points of distribution and through direct to consumer e-commerce channels.

“The launch of the Beyond Energy beverage will not only expand BevCanna’s Anarchist Mountain brand into traditional points of retail and ecommerce, but will also allow BevCanna to sell product into Naturo’s extensive retail distribution network,” said John Campbell, CSO of BevCanna.

Naturo Group offers a full service white-label beverage manufacturing vertical for traditional CPG clients and owns and operates nationally distributed house brands across Canada. Naturo’s house brand beverages are currently sold in more than 3000 Canadian retailers, including 7/11, Loblaws, London Drugs, Metro and Farm Boy, as well as online direct-to-consumers, via Amazon; and is expanding into the U.S. market in 2021. Naturo’s significant and established distribution network will allow BevCanna to scale its retail distribution quickly and to leverage this network for its range of infused beverages.

