 

Q3 Report 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
12.11.2020, 09:28  |  65   |   |   

Release no. 17/2020


EBITDA* improving due to tight cost control

We came out of Q3 with a good result despite operating in markets being impacted by COVID-19. Our business demonstrated resilience during the first volatile months since the outbreak which is thanks to the strong commitment of Columbus’ employees”, says Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe.

Financial highlights for the period 1 January to 30 September 2020

All numbers and comments are on the continued business excluding assets classified as held for sale and discontinued businesses.


DKKm 		Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Development YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Development
             
Revenue reported 338 391 -13% 1,241 1,300 -5%
Revenue from acquisitions -6 0 0% -33 0 0%
Organic revenue 332 391 -15% 1,207 1,300 -7%
             
EBITDA reported 40 52 -23% 110 122 -10%
Customer provision 15 39 -63% 15 39 -63%
Reversal of earn-out -28 -71 -61% -28 -71 -61%
EBITDA from acquisitions -2 0 0% -7 0 0%
Normalized EBITDA 24 19 25% 89 90 0%
             
Normalized EBITDA margin 7% 5% 47% 7% 7% 7%



DKKm 		Q3 2020 Q3 2019 Development YTD 2020 YTD 2019 Development
             
Columbus Software licenses 0 1 -52% 3 6 -55%
Columbus Software subscriptions 4 4 6% 16 16 -1%
Columbus Cloud 3 2 24% 8 6 46%
External software licenses 14 15 -8% 57 52 11%
External software subscriptions 33 39 -14% 128 138 -7%
External cloud 12 9 36% 31 24 32%
Services 268 315 -15% 983 1,033 -5%
Other 4 6 -38% 14 25 -44%
Total net revenue 338 391 -13% 1,241 1,300 -5%
             
EBITDA 40 52 -23% 110 122 -10%

Performance highlights for Q3 YTD 2020:

  • Revenue declined by 5%, amounting to DKK 1,241m
  • EBITDA declined by 10% to DKK 110m, but normalized EBITDA stable at DKK 89m
  • Profit before tax declined by 25% to DKK 56m. Normalized profit before tax declined by 16%
  • Recurring Revenue improved by 6%, constituting 25% of revenue
  • Columbus Care grew by 16% to DKK 121m
  • Cloud Services grew by 35% to DKK 40m, due to continued cloud conversion
  • Staff cost decreased by 1% to DKK 784m as an effect of the capacity adjustment in March and April
  • Other external cost decreased by 9% to DKK 109m. Reduction is primarily related to less internal travel cost
  • Cash position improved by DKK 5m compared to 31 December 2019, total cash position amounts to DKK 152m
  • Equity increased by DKK 30m since 31 December 2019, total equity of DKK 698m

Other highlights

Focus and simplicity:

  • Launch of new strategy
  • New CEO in process
  • To-Increase software business, a very valuable asset, held for sale (revenue DKK 112.5m YTD, EBITDA DKK 58m)
  • New organizational structure in the US


Outlook for 2020

Based on the financial performance in Q3 2020, current order book and pipeline forecast, our full year guidance for 2020 for the total business, including assets held for sale and discontinued businesses is as follows:

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,750m and DKK 1,850m.
  • EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 190m and DKK 200m.

Adjusted for the assets held for sale and discontinued businesses, our full year guidance for 2020 for our continued business is as follows:

  • Revenue is expected to be in the range of DKK 1,600m and DKK 1,700m.
    (Revenue in 2019 was DKK 1,775m)
  • EBITDA is expected to be in the range of DKK 125m and DKK 135m.
    (EBITDA in 2019 was DKK 160m)

Live webcast and conference call

Columbus is hosting a live webcast and conference call at 12 November 2020 at 13:00 CET. The webcast is hosted by Interim CEO & Corporate CFO Hans Henrik Thrane.

Webcast: Please login to the webcast via Columbus’ investor site: https://ir.columbusglobal.com/calendar-and-events

Conference call dial-in details:

  • Denmark: +45 32 72 80 42
  • UK/International: +44 (0) 2071 928000
  • USA: +1 6315107495
  • Conference-ID: 1793581

Please dial in a few minutes before to allow time for registration of name and company. Questions can be raised during the webcast.

For further information, please contact:

About Columbus

Columbus is a global IT services and consulting company with more than 2,000 employees serving 5,000+ customers worldwide. Columbus helps ambitious companies to maximize, transform and futureproof their business digitally. Columbus’ innovative solutions and services portfolio 9 Doors to Digital Leadership delivers end-to-end digital solutions like cloud ERP, Digital Commerce, Data & Analytics, and Application Management that address the lifecycle and sustainability demands of the retail, distribution, food, and manufacturing industries. Columbus was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Denmark with offices and partners all over the world, delivering solutions and services locally—on a global scale. Columbus A/S is listed on Nasdaq Copenhagen – COLUM

For more information: www.coloumbusglobal.com.


* Normalized EBITDA


Attachment


Columbus Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Q3 Report 2020 Release no. 17/2020 EBITDA* improving due to tight cost control “We came out of Q3 with a good result despite operating in markets being impacted by COVID-19. Our business demonstrated resilience during the first volatile months since the …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Biofrontera reports third quarter and first nine months 2020 results
CytoDyn Completes Second Non-dilutive $28.5 Million Convertible Note Financing with Conversion Rate ...
Pfizer und BioNTech schließen Liefervereinbarung mit der EU über 200 Millionen Dosen ihres ...
Sorrento Announces IND Filing for COVI-DROPS, an Intranasal Formulation of a High Potency ...
Revive Therapeutics Provides Update on Oral Thin Film Product with Psilocybin
Multi-Center Evaluation of Bionano Optical Genome Mapping by Cytogenetics Thought Leaders in the US ...
Monument Mining behält Kontrolle über Covid-19-Pandemie
Bilwee selects WISeKey’s WISeID technology to help Argentinian companies safely complete business ...
Second Interim Analysis of Clinical Outcomes After 135 Patients Results in Recommendation to ...
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech veröffentlicht Ergebnisse des dritten Quartals und Informationen zur ...
Pfizer and BioNTech Announce Vaccine Candidate Against COVID-19 Achieved Success in First Interim ...
Aurora Cannabis Announces Proposed Public Offering
Update on FDA Advisory Committee’s Meeting on Aducanumab in Alzheimer’s Disease
Pfizer und BioNTech geben erfolgreiche erste Zwischenanalyse ihres COVID-19-Impfstoffkandidaten in ...
Nevada Copper Provides Operations Update and Announces Filing of Q3 2020 Financial Statements
Relay Medical Subsidiary Signs Binding LOI for Rights to COVID-19 Rapid Antigen and Antibody Tests
Cronos Group Reports 2020 Third Quarter Results
Titel
Aurora Cannabis Prices US$150 Million Underwritten Public Offering
McPhy Announces the Success of its Capital Increase € 180m Raised from Strategic Investors, ...
Plug Power Announces 2020 Third Quarter Results
Plug Power to Announce 2020 Third Quarter Results
BioNTech to Present Data from BNT311 (GEN1046) and BNT131 (SAR441000) Programs at SITC 35th Annual ...
Bombardier-Ingenieurin gewinnt „Clara Jaschke Innovationspreis 2020“
CytoDyn Receives Positive DSMC Recommendation after Interim Analysis for Leronlimab Phase 2b/3 ...
Denali Therapeutics to Highlight Progress Across Broad Biotherapeutics Portfolio for ...
Grieg Seafood ASA: Operational and financial update
Leronlimab Shows Early, but Promising Clinical Responses in First Two Patients Recovering from ...
Titel
WPD Pharmaceuticals to Resume Trading on Monday, April 13, 2020
Bombardier unterzeichnet Vertrag für weitere zehn Jahre Betrieb und Wartung des automatischen ...
HyperSolar Changes Company Name to SunHydrogen
Mateon Expands its COVID-19 Therapeutic Program to include Artemisinin
WPD Pharmaceuticals Comments on SEC Order
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Champignon Provides Corporate Update (3) 
HyperSolar To Begin Production on 100 Hydrogen Generation Units for Demonstration
Curetis Begins Offering BGI’s CE-IVD Rapid Test Kit for Coronavirus in Europe
InflaRx Doses First Patient in Multicenter Randomized Clinical Trial in Severe Progressed COVID-19 ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:31 Uhr
New strategy: Focus23
28.10.20
Columbus confirms that it has initiated a structured sales process in relation to To-Increase