EANS-News Raiffeisen Bank International AG / 1-9/2020 Results EUR 599 million consolidated profit impacted by COVID-19 Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell | 12.11.2020, 09:45 | 58 | 0 | 0 12.11.2020, 09:45 |

Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide

distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



Financial Figures/Balance Sheet



Vienna, 12 November 2020 -



* Net interest income down 2% year-on-year due to the depreciation of several

CEE currencies and key rate cuts; net fee and commission income down 3%,

largely due to the lockdowns in the second quarter

* General administrative expenses down 4% year-on-year

* Loans to customers stable YTD in EUR terms, while up in most countries in

local currencies

* Provisioning ratio of 0.72% in the first nine months; increase primarily

driven by COVID-19 effects

* Consolidated profit of EUR 599 million, negatively impacted by higher risk

costs and impairments on companies valued at equity (other result)

* Net interest margin declined by 20 bps quarter-on-quarter to 2.00% mainly due

to key rate cuts

* NPE ratio and NPE coverage ratio slightly improved YTD to 1.9% and 63.8%,

respectively

* CET1 ratio of 13.1% (including result); 2019 initial dividend proposal remains

deducted from CET1 ratio (41 bps)









Income

statement in 1-9/2020 1-9/2019 Q3/2020 Q2/2020

EUR million

Net interest 2,476 2,531 770 825

income

Net fee and

commission 1,272 1,307 433 392

income

Net trading

income and fair 95 (87) 33 25

value result

General

administrative (2,164) (2,245) (690) (719)

expenses

Other result (211) (68) (38) (91)

Levies and

special (173) (141) (7) (38)

governmental

measures

Impairment

losses on (497) (80) (185) (158)

financial

assets

Profit before 920 1,299 354 279

tax

Profit after 679 985 259 213

tax

Consolidated 599 874 230 192

profit









Balance sheet in EUR 30/9/2020 31/12/2019

million

Loans to customers 91,711 91,204

Deposits from customers 99,800 96,214



Total risk-weighted 80,146 77,966

assets (RWA)









Key ratios 30/9/2020 31/12/2019

NPE ratio 1.9% 2.1%

NPE coverage ratio 63.8% 61.0%

CET1 ratio (including 13.1% 13.9%

result)

Total capital ratio 17.8% 17.9%

(including result)







Key ratios 1-9/2020 1-9/2019 Q3/2020 Q2/2020

Net interest

margin (average 2.21% 2.43% 2.00% 2.21%

interest-

bearing assets)

Cost/income 54.6% 58.6% 54.2% 55.9%

ratio

Provisioning

ratio (average 0.72% 0.13% 0.79% 0.69%

loans to

customers)

Consolidated

return on 6.4% 10.4% 7.5% 6.2%

equity

Earnings per 1.66 2.52 0.64 0.54

share in EUR







Outlook



The Outlook remains unchanged.









Further inquiry note:

John P. Carlson

Group Investor Relations

Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Am Stadtpark 9

1030 Vienna, Austria

ir@rbinternational.com

Telephone +43 1 71 707 2089

www.rbinternational.com





end of announcement euro adhoc

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------



issuer: Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Am Stadtpark 9

A-1030 Wien

phone: +43 1 71707-2089

FAX: +43 1 71707-2138

mail: ir@rbinternational.com

WWW: www.rbinternational.com

ISIN: AT0000606306

indexes:

stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange

language: English



Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/81879/4760343

OTS: Raiffeisen Bank International AG

Raiffeisen Bank International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-widedistribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.--------------------------------------------------------------------------------Financial Figures/Balance SheetVienna, 12 November 2020 -* Net interest income down 2% year-on-year due to the depreciation of severalCEE currencies and key rate cuts; net fee and commission income down 3%,largely due to the lockdowns in the second quarter* General administrative expenses down 4% year-on-year* Loans to customers stable YTD in EUR terms, while up in most countries inlocal currencies* Provisioning ratio of 0.72% in the first nine months; increase primarilydriven by COVID-19 effects* Consolidated profit of EUR 599 million, negatively impacted by higher riskcosts and impairments on companies valued at equity (other result)* Net interest margin declined by 20 bps quarter-on-quarter to 2.00% mainly dueto key rate cuts* NPE ratio and NPE coverage ratio slightly improved YTD to 1.9% and 63.8%,respectively* CET1 ratio of 13.1% (including result); 2019 initial dividend proposal remainsdeducted from CET1 ratio (41 bps)Incomestatement in 1-9/2020 1-9/2019 Q3/2020 Q2/2020EUR millionNet interest 2,476 2,531 770 825incomeNet fee andcommission 1,272 1,307 433 392incomeNet tradingincome and fair 95 (87) 33 25value resultGeneraladministrative (2,164) (2,245) (690) (719)expensesOther result (211) (68) (38) (91)Levies andspecial (173) (141) (7) (38)governmentalmeasuresImpairmentlosses on (497) (80) (185) (158)financialassetsProfit before 920 1,299 354 279taxProfit after 679 985 259 213taxConsolidated 599 874 230 192profitBalance sheet in EUR 30/9/2020 31/12/2019millionLoans to customers 91,711 91,204Deposits from customers 99,800 96,214 Total assets 164,779 152,200Total risk-weighted 80,146 77,966assets (RWA)Key ratios 30/9/2020 31/12/2019NPE ratio 1.9% 2.1%NPE coverage ratio 63.8% 61.0%CET1 ratio (including 13.1% 13.9%result)Total capital ratio 17.8% 17.9%(including result)Key ratios 1-9/2020 1-9/2019 Q3/2020 Q2/2020Net interestmargin (average 2.21% 2.43% 2.00% 2.21%interest-bearing assets)Cost/income 54.6% 58.6% 54.2% 55.9%ratioProvisioningratio (average 0.72% 0.13% 0.79% 0.69%loans tocustomers)Consolidatedreturn on 6.4% 10.4% 7.5% 6.2%equityEarnings per 1.66 2.52 0.64 0.54share in EUROutlookThe Outlook remains unchanged.Further inquiry note:John P. CarlsonGroup Investor RelationsRaiffeisen Bank International AGAm Stadtpark 91030 Vienna, Austriair@rbinternational.comTelephone +43 1 71 707 2089www.rbinternational.comend of announcement euro adhoc--------------------------------------------------------------------------------issuer: Raiffeisen Bank International AGAm Stadtpark 9A-1030 Wienphone: +43 1 71707-2089FAX: +43 1 71707-2138mail: ir@rbinternational.comWWW: www.rbinternational.comISIN: AT0000606306indexes: ATX stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchangelanguage: EnglishAdditional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/81879/4760343OTS: Raiffeisen Bank International AG Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare 0 Autor abonnieren

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer