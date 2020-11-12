EANS-News Raiffeisen Bank International AG / 1-9/2020 Results EUR 599 million consolidated profit impacted by COVID-19
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
Financial Figures/Balance Sheet
Vienna, 12 November 2020 -
* Net interest income down 2% year-on-year due to the depreciation of several
CEE currencies and key rate cuts; net fee and commission income down 3%,
largely due to the lockdowns in the second quarter
* General administrative expenses down 4% year-on-year
* Loans to customers stable YTD in EUR terms, while up in most countries in
local currencies
* Provisioning ratio of 0.72% in the first nine months; increase primarily
driven by COVID-19 effects
* Consolidated profit of EUR 599 million, negatively impacted by higher risk
costs and impairments on companies valued at equity (other result)
* Net interest margin declined by 20 bps quarter-on-quarter to 2.00% mainly due
to key rate cuts
* NPE ratio and NPE coverage ratio slightly improved YTD to 1.9% and 63.8%,
respectively
* CET1 ratio of 13.1% (including result); 2019 initial dividend proposal remains
deducted from CET1 ratio (41 bps)
Income
statement in 1-9/2020 1-9/2019 Q3/2020 Q2/2020
EUR million
Net interest 2,476 2,531 770 825
income
Net fee and
commission 1,272 1,307 433 392
income
Net trading
income and fair 95 (87) 33 25
value result
General
administrative (2,164) (2,245) (690) (719)
expenses
Other result (211) (68) (38) (91)
Levies and
special (173) (141) (7) (38)
governmental
measures
Impairment
losses on (497) (80) (185) (158)
financial
assets
Profit before 920 1,299 354 279
tax
Profit after 679 985 259 213
tax
Consolidated 599 874 230 192
profit
Balance sheet in EUR 30/9/2020 31/12/2019
million
Loans to customers 91,711 91,204
Deposits from customers 99,800 96,214
Total assets 164,779 152,200
Total risk-weighted 80,146 77,966
assets (RWA)
Key ratios 30/9/2020 31/12/2019
NPE ratio 1.9% 2.1%
NPE coverage ratio 63.8% 61.0%
CET1 ratio (including 13.1% 13.9%
result)
Total capital ratio 17.8% 17.9%
(including result)
Key ratios 1-9/2020 1-9/2019 Q3/2020 Q2/2020
Net interest
margin (average 2.21% 2.43% 2.00% 2.21%
interest-
bearing assets)
Cost/income 54.6% 58.6% 54.2% 55.9%
ratio
Provisioning
ratio (average 0.72% 0.13% 0.79% 0.69%
loans to
customers)
Consolidated
return on 6.4% 10.4% 7.5% 6.2%
equity
Earnings per 1.66 2.52 0.64 0.54
share in EUR
Outlook
The Outlook remains unchanged.
Further inquiry note:
John P. Carlson
Group Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
Telephone +43 1 71 707 2089
www.rbinternational.com
end of announcement euro adhoc
issuer: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 71707-2089
FAX: +43 1 71707-2138
mail: ir@rbinternational.com
WWW: www.rbinternational.com
ISIN: AT0000606306
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
language: English
Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/81879/4760343
OTS: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
