* Net interest income down 2% year-on-year due to the depreciation of severalCEE currencies and key rate cuts; net fee and commission income down 3%,largely due to the lockdowns in the second quarter* General administrative expenses down 4% year-on-year* Loans to customers stable YTD in EUR terms, while up in most countries inlocal currencies* Provisioning ratio of 0.72% in the first nine months; increase primarilydriven by COVID-19 effects* Consolidated profit of EUR 599 million, negatively impacted by higher riskcosts and impairments on companies valued at equity (other result)* Net interest margin declined by 20 bps quarter-on-quarter to 2.00% mainly dueto key rate cuts* NPE ratio and NPE coverage ratio slightly improved YTD to 1.9% and 63.8%,respectively* CET1 ratio of 13.1% (including result); 2019 initial dividend proposal remainsdeducted from CET1 ratio (41 bps)Incomestatement in 1-9/2020 1-9/2019 Q3/2020 Q2/2020EUR millionNet interest 2,476 2,531 770 825incomeNet fee andcommission 1,272 1,307 433 392incomeNet tradingincome and fair 95 (87) 33 25value resultGeneraladministrative (2,164) (2,245) (690) (719)expensesOther result (211) (68) (38) (91)Levies andspecial (173) (141) (7) (38)governmentalmeasuresImpairmentlosses on (497) (80) (185) (158)financialassetsProfit before 920 1,299 354 279taxProfit after 679 985 259 213taxConsolidated 599 874 230 192profitBalance sheet in EUR 30/9/2020 31/12/2019millionLoans to customers 91,711 91,204Deposits from customers 99,800 96,214 Total assets 164,779 152,200Total risk-weighted 80,146 77,966assets (RWA)Key ratios 30/9/2020 31/12/2019NPE ratio 1.9% 2.1%NPE coverage ratio 63.8% 61.0%CET1 ratio (including 13.1% 13.9%result)Total capital ratio 17.8% 17.9%(including result)Key ratios 1-9/2020 1-9/2019 Q3/2020 Q2/2020Net interestmargin (average 2.21% 2.43% 2.00% 2.21%interest-bearing assets)Cost/income 54.6% 58.6% 54.2% 55.9%ratioProvisioningratio (average 0.72% 0.13% 0.79% 0.69%loans tocustomers)Consolidatedreturn on 6.4% 10.4% 7.5% 6.2%equityEarnings per 1.66 2.52 0.64 0.54share in EUROutlookThe Outlook remains unchanged.