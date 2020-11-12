 

EANS-News Raiffeisen Bank International AG / 1-9/2020 Results EUR 599 million consolidated profit impacted by COVID-19

Nachrichtenagentur: news aktuell
12.11.2020, 09:45  |  58   |   |   
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide
distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement.
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Financial Figures/Balance Sheet

Vienna, 12 November 2020 -

* Net interest income down 2% year-on-year due to the depreciation of several
CEE currencies and key rate cuts; net fee and commission income down 3%,
largely due to the lockdowns in the second quarter
* General administrative expenses down 4% year-on-year
* Loans to customers stable YTD in EUR terms, while up in most countries in
local currencies
* Provisioning ratio of 0.72% in the first nine months; increase primarily
driven by COVID-19 effects
* Consolidated profit of EUR 599 million, negatively impacted by higher risk
costs and impairments on companies valued at equity (other result)
* Net interest margin declined by 20 bps quarter-on-quarter to 2.00% mainly due
to key rate cuts
* NPE ratio and NPE coverage ratio slightly improved YTD to 1.9% and 63.8%,
respectively
* CET1 ratio of 13.1% (including result); 2019 initial dividend proposal remains
deducted from CET1 ratio (41 bps)




Income
statement in 1-9/2020 1-9/2019 Q3/2020 Q2/2020
EUR million
Net interest 2,476 2,531 770 825
income
Net fee and
commission 1,272 1,307 433 392
income
Net trading
income and fair 95 (87) 33 25
value result
General
administrative (2,164) (2,245) (690) (719)
expenses
Other result (211) (68) (38) (91)
Levies and
special (173) (141) (7) (38)
governmental
measures
Impairment
losses on (497) (80) (185) (158)
financial
assets
Profit before 920 1,299 354 279
tax
Profit after 679 985 259 213
tax
Consolidated 599 874 230 192
profit




Balance sheet in EUR 30/9/2020 31/12/2019
million
Loans to customers 91,711 91,204
Deposits from customers 99,800 96,214
Total assets 164,779 152,200
Total risk-weighted 80,146 77,966
assets (RWA)




Key ratios 30/9/2020 31/12/2019
NPE ratio 1.9% 2.1%
NPE coverage ratio 63.8% 61.0%
CET1 ratio (including 13.1% 13.9%
result)
Total capital ratio 17.8% 17.9%
(including result)



Key ratios 1-9/2020 1-9/2019 Q3/2020 Q2/2020
Net interest
margin (average 2.21% 2.43% 2.00% 2.21%
interest-
bearing assets)
Cost/income 54.6% 58.6% 54.2% 55.9%
ratio
Provisioning
ratio (average 0.72% 0.13% 0.79% 0.69%
loans to
customers)
Consolidated
return on 6.4% 10.4% 7.5% 6.2%
equity
Earnings per 1.66 2.52 0.64 0.54
share in EUR



Outlook

The Outlook remains unchanged.




Further inquiry note:
John P. Carlson
Group Investor Relations
Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
1030 Vienna, Austria
ir@rbinternational.com
Telephone +43 1 71 707 2089
www.rbinternational.com


end of announcement euro adhoc
--------------------------------------------------------------------------------

issuer: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Am Stadtpark 9
A-1030 Wien
phone: +43 1 71707-2089
FAX: +43 1 71707-2138
mail: ir@rbinternational.com
WWW: www.rbinternational.com
ISIN: AT0000606306
indexes: ATX
stockmarkets: Wien, Luxembourg Stock Exchange
language: English

Additional content: http://presseportal.de/pm/81879/4760343
OTS: Raiffeisen Bank International AG
Raiffeisen Bank International Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de

Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EANS-News Raiffeisen Bank International AG / 1-9/2020 Results EUR 599 million consolidated profit impacted by COVID-19 - Corporate news transmitted by euro adhoc with the aim of a Europe-wide distribution. The issuer is responsible for the content of this announcement. - Financial Figures/Balance Sheet Vienna, 12 November 2020 - * Net interest income down 2% …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
Weniger Kfz-Schäden durch Corona: Versicherte sollten nicht abwarten und auf Erstattungen hoffen
Trautvetter: Großteil der Berliner Vermieter sind Multimillionäre
Deutsche wollen mehr Biokraftstoffe tanken (FOTO)
Dreame startet umfangreiche Rabattaktion bei Double 11-Shoppingfestival von AliExpress
Die Faser der Zukunft / Am 10. November hat das technische Bekleidungslabel Goldwin aus Japan einen ...
Europas High-Tech-Branche am Wendepunkt
Barrierefreie Duschen im Altbau sind kein Problem mehr / Die neue Plancofix-Technik von Pentair ...
Schwaiger Group gewinnt Deutschen Immobilienpreis / Jury würdigt die Leistung des ...
Titel
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
Weniger Kfz-Schäden durch Corona: Versicherte sollten nicht abwarten und auf Erstattungen hoffen
Euler Hermes Rating senkt das Rating der Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG auf C mit negativem Ausblick
Gesetzliche Unfallversicherung: Fakten zu Mund-Nase-Bedeckungen
Statement zum Antrag der Fraktion Bündnis 90/Die Grünen - Innenstädte vor der ...(1) 
EANS-DD: OMV Aktiengesellschaft / Mitteilung über Eigengeschäfte von Führungskräften ...
MECOTEC Gruppe aus Sachsen-Anhalt bietet Komplettlösung für Tiefst-Kühlung, ...
dhpg berät die IMW Holding SE im Rahmen eines aktienrechtlichen Squeeze-out
EANS-Adhoc: ams AG / ams mit Umsatz von ams-Geschäft im 3. Quartal nahe oberem Ende und ...
Titel
Steuerfalle Progressionsvorbehalt: Vielen Kurzarbeitern droht Steuernachzahlung
Trusted Shops Abmahnumfrage 2020: Eine Abmahnung kostet 1.790 Euro
Jahres-Info am 12.11. bei dm: herzliche Einladung zur Teilnahme / Corona-Antiköpertest ab sofort bei dm erhältlich ...
Kapitaler Fehler, Kommentar zu SAP von Sebastian Schmid
ORELEXPO-2020: In Russland wurde eine große Waffen- und Jagdzubehörausstellung veranstaltet
Befristet: Vermieter können bis zu 20 Prozent mehr abschreiben (FOTO)
EnergieFusion in Sachsen: Größter kommunaler Versorger Ostdeutschlands entsteht
Nikotinkonsumenten gefragt! / Was bedeuten die Änderungen der EU-Richtlinien Tabakprodukte und ...
Baugewerbe: Einheitliche Corona-Regeln für ganz Deutschland! / Kein Lockdown durch die Hintertür ...
Negativzinsen: Mehr als 300 Banken und Sparkassen erheben Strafzinsen auf Einlagen
Titel
Lidl verkauft Einwegmasken zum Selbstkostenpreis
Gemeinsam Verantwortung im Ostergeschäft übernehmen: real appelliert an Kunden, frühzeitig einzukaufen! (FOTO)
Curevac-Aufsichtsrat: Impfstoff wird kommen, Curevac kann 100 Millionen Dosen pro Jahr produzieren
Ford S-MAX Hybrid und Ford Galaxy Hybrid: Ford investiert 42 Millionen Euro im Werk Valencia (FOTO)
Hamsterkäufe: Corona lässt Pornokäufe explodieren - Bestellungen aus NRW und Italien verdreifachen sich
WESTFALEN-BLATT (Bielefeld): Melitta produziert millionenfach medizinische Schutzmasken in Filtertüten-Form
Quantron AG realisiert Brennstoffzellen-Lkw in Europa (FOTO)
Corona lässt Pommes-Nachfrage einbrechen: Bauern sitzen auf Hunderttausenden Tonnen Kartoffeln
Bestellansturm bei Trigema nach Start der Maskenproduktion
Plansecur: 2020 letzte Chance für Rente mit 63 ohne Abschlag / Was kaum einer weiß: ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
07.11.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 45/20
21.10.20
EANS-News: Publication of the resolution of the AGM of RBI in relation to the acquisition of own shares pursuant to sec. 65 para. 1 sub-para. 8 as well as para. 1a and 1b of the Stock Corporation Act (AktG)
19.10.20
Aktien Wien Schluss: ATX gibt Gewinne vor Handelsschluss ab
17.10.20
Chartgalerie - Top / Flop Aktien Wochenrückblick Kalenderwoche 42/20
15.10.20
Aktien Wien Schluss: Tiefrote europäische Börsenstimmung

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
03.11.20
1.620
Raiffeisen International > Wette auf Osteuropa