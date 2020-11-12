 

DGAP-Adhoc Aroundtown SA announces partial dividend distribution for 2020

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
12.11.2020, 09:39  |  55   |   |   

DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Dividend/Real Estate
Aroundtown SA announces partial dividend distribution for 2020

12-Nov-2020 / 09:39 CET/CEST
Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE AD-HOC RELEASE.

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Art. 17 Sec. 1 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 (Market Abuse Regulation - MAR)

AROUNDTOWN ANNOUNCES PARTIAL DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION FOR 2020

Luxembourg, Luxembourg, 12 November 2020 - The Board of Directors of Aroundtown SA (the "Company") (ISIN LU1673108939) resolved today to propose to its shareholders the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.14 (gross) per share and therefore to convene an ordinary general meeting (OGM) to be held on 15 December 2020.

As in recent years, the Company will provide shareholders with the option to receive their dividend either in cash or in the form of Aroundtown shares (Scrip Dividend).

Further information regarding the OGM and the proposed dividend will be made available at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/general-meeting/ogm-dec-2 ....

Disclaimer / Important Note

This release may not be published, distributed or transmitted in the United States, Canada, Australia or Japan. This release is not directed to or intended for distribution to or use by, any person or entity that is a citizen or resident or located in any locality, state, country or other jurisdiction where such distribution, publication, availability or use would be contrary to law or regulation or which would require any registration or licensing within such jurisdiction.

Neither this release nor its content may be published, dispatched, distributed or disseminated to or within the United States of America, and in each case neither by means of utilization of any postal service nor by any other means or instruments of business communication between single states or foreign trade or any facilities of a national stock exchange of the United States of America. This includes, among others, submission by fax, electronic post, telex, telephone and the internet. Copies of this release or any other documents related to this release may also not be distributed or submitted to or within the United States of America.

These materials do not constitute an offer of securities for sale or a solicitation of an offer to purchase securities of the Company in the United States, Germany or any other jurisdiction.

12-Nov-2020 CET/CEST The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Aroundtown SA
40, Rue du Curé
L-1368 Luxembourg
Grand Duchy of Luxembourg
Phone: +352 288 313
E-mail: info@aroundtown.de
Internet: http://www.aroundtown.de
ISIN: LU1673108939, XS1227093611, XS1336607715, XS1403685636, XS1449707055, XS1532877757, XS1540071724, XS1586386739, XS1649193403, XS1700429308, XS1715306012, XS1761721262, XS1815135352, XS1753814141, CH0398677689, XS1857310814
WKN: A2DW8Z, A1Z07A, A18V71, A180VY, A1839S, A1899S, A19LQR, A19QUX, A19Q3W, A19VK9, A19Z76, A19U7Q
Indices: MDAX, MSCI, STOXX Europe 600, S&P 350, FTSE EPRA/NAREIT, GPR 250
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Stuttgart; Dublin, Luxembourg Stock Exchange, SIX
EQS News ID: 1147571

 
End of Announcement DGAP News Service

1147571  12-Nov-2020 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1147571&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreet
Seite 1 von 2
Aroundtown Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de



Diesen Artikel teilen

0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-Adhoc Aroundtown SA announces partial dividend distribution for 2020 DGAP-Ad-hoc: Aroundtown SA / Key word(s): Dividend/Real Estate Aroundtown SA announces partial dividend distribution for 2020 12-Nov-2020 / 09:39 CET/CEST Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No …

Meistgelesene Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
Havn Life Sciences mit Top-News: Erste Produktlinie wird zur Marktreife gebracht.
FinLab AG: Spark Change, a FinTech developer of green financial products, raises $4.5m led by Barclays
DGAP-News: CECONOMY COVID-19 Business Update - Vast majority of MediaMarkt and Saturn stores remain open
DGAP-News: Northern Data: Erste ordentliche Hauptversammlung erfolgreich durchgeführt
DGAP-News: SMA Solar Technology AG erzielt von Januar bis September 2020 trotz Coronakrise 23 Prozent ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys Reports Nine Months and Third Quarter 2020 Results
DGAP-News: mwb fairtrade Wertpapierhandelsbank AG: Kapitalmarkt-Standpunkt von Kai Jordan, Vorstand
Titel
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : PEPKOR HOLDINGS LIMITED ('PEPKOR') - VOLUNTARY TRADING ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GLOBAL FASHION GROUP UPGRADES OUTLOOK FOR FULL YEAR 2020
DGAP-News: q.beyond erzielt erneut Rekord beim Auftragseingang und wächst weiter
DGAP-News: Dialog Semiconductor Announces SLG47004 GreenPAK(TM) First Fully Programmable Advanced Analog ...
BMEX Gold Inc.: Sensationelle Bohrkernenthüllung - Experten vermuten gewaltige Goldstruktur!
DGAP-Adhoc: Joh. Friedrich Behrens AG: Antrag auf Eröffnung eines Insolvenzverfahrens in Eigenverwaltung
PNE AG stärkt Positionierung bei Stromabnahmeverträgen (PPA)
DGAP-News: Lang & Schwarz Aktiengesellschaft: Geschäftsentwicklung auch im dritten Quartal 2020 weiter auf ...
DGAP-News: AURELIUS übernimmt Pullman Fleet Services von Wincanton plc
Titel
DGAP-Adhoc: Continental AG: Dr. Elmar Degenhart legt sein Amt als Vorstandsvorsitzender von Continental aus ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT REQUEST
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​Response to Censure imposed by the JSE
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
DGAP-Adhoc: Epigenomics AG: Staatliche US-Krankenversicherung Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services ...
Voltabox kündigt Vorstellung von revolutionärem Technikkonzept für Li-Ionen-Batterien an
FinLab AG: Patriarch bringt beliebte englische Fondsvermögensverwaltungsfamilie nach Deutschland
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​UPDATE ON STEINHOFF LENDER CONSENT ...
DGAP-DD: SAP SE deutsch
Wirecard-Desaster: Klage gegen Bundesrepublik Deutschland wegen Staatshaftung - Gutachter bestätigt Ansprüche der ...
Titel
Champignon Brands Inc.: Durchbruch - DEA Lizenz für Magic Mushroom Studie an der Uni Miami gesichert!
Staat ebnet Weg für Milliarden Investitionen - 2 Rohstoffgiganten wollen dieses Nickelprojekt!
DGAP-Adhoc: METRO AG vereinbart mit Konsortium aus SCP Group und x+bricks Absichtserklärung und exklusive ...
Pacific Rim Cobalt Corp.: NEWS welche heute für 100 % Kurssteigerung sorgen könnte - Strategischer Investor oder ...
BRP Renaud und Partner mbB: Anleihe / Rechtssache
Bee Vectoring Technologies International Inc.: Knaller-News! - Die heißeste Umwelt Aktie weltweit kommt nach Europa! Flächendeckende ...
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Royalty-Aktie mit sensationellen Millionenauftrag! - Dividendenaktie 2020!
Sixth Wave Innovations Inc.: Bahnbrechende Technologie! - Dieses Unternehmen revolutioniert die Mining- und die ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Wirecard AG: KPMG legt Bericht über Sonderuntersuchung vor
GLOBAL CARE CAPITAL: Schnelle Expansion - Marokko will bis zu 1 Mio. COVID-19 Testkits kaufen - Millionenumsätze ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:41 Uhr
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA announces partial dividend distribution for 2020
05.11.20
JEFFERIES belässt Aroundtown auf 'Buy'
29.10.20
Original-Research: Aroundtown SA (von First Berlin Equity Research GmbH): BUY
29.10.20
KEPLER CHEUVREUX belässt Aroundtown auf 'Buy'
29.10.20
BAADER BANK belässt Aroundtown auf 'Buy'
29.10.20
Aroundtown kommt bei Immobilienverkäufen voran
29.10.20
DGAP-News: Aroundtown SA continues strong disposal activity and announces final composition of management body following merger with TLG
26.10.20
5.000 € investiert in diese MDAX-Aktien könnten dir helfen, reich in den Ruhestand zu gehen!
20.10.20
Wohnungskauf: So sparen Sie die Maklerprovision bei einer Immobilie
15.10.20
HAUCK & AUFHÄUSER belässt Aroundtown auf 'Buy'

Diskussionen zu den Werten

ZeitTitel
09:42 Uhr
1.313
Aroundtown Properties, ein schlafender Riese, großes Aufwärtspotenzial