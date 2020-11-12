Aroundtown SA announces partial dividend distribution for 2020

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, CANADA, AUSTRALIA OR JAPAN OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH THE DISTRIBUTION OR RELEASE WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. OTHER RESTRICTIONS ARE APPLICABLE. PLEASE SEE THE IMPORTANT NOTICE AT THE END OF THE AD-HOC RELEASE.

AROUNDTOWN ANNOUNCES PARTIAL DIVIDEND DISTRIBUTION FOR 2020



Luxembourg, Luxembourg, 12 November 2020 - The Board of Directors of Aroundtown SA (the "Company") (ISIN LU1673108939) resolved today to propose to its shareholders the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.14 (gross) per share and therefore to convene an ordinary general meeting (OGM) to be held on 15 December 2020.

As in recent years, the Company will provide shareholders with the option to receive their dividend either in cash or in the form of Aroundtown shares (Scrip Dividend).

Further information regarding the OGM and the proposed dividend will be made available at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/general-meeting/ogm-dec-2 ....

