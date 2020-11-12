 

New strategy Focus23

Columbus launches a three-year strategy – Focus23 – with the goal of becoming our customers’ digital trusted advisor driving increased customer value. In order to focus the business on consultancy and digital advisory, Columbus has decided to divest its software business To-Increase. The three strategic elements Empower, Sustain and Delight will, combined with a focused and simplified operating model, unleash the full growth potential and make it possible to gradually increase profitable growth to minimum 10% annually in 2023.  

Having completed a deep strategic review and portfolio review during the first half of 2020, Columbus is now launching a new ambitious three-year strategy; Focus23.

Our Columbus2020 strategy has positioned us among the leading IT consultancies with a wide range of solutions. In addition, our software company To-Increase is among the leading software companies with an impressive cloud business application portfolio.

Dedicated focus on digital advisory and consultancy
 With the strategic decision of divesting To-Increase, announced 28 October 2020, we are now ready to focus our business on IT consultancy and digital advisory only.


  • We will serve our customers as a digital trusted advisor with the goal of creating more value in our customers’ digital transformation journey as well as lifetime partnerships with our customers.
  • We will focus on serving larger customers within our key industries Food, Retail and Manufacturing delivering a range of advisory and digital solutions applying our 9 Doors to Digital Leadership.
  • We will implement a true global operating model with local presence and global delivery.


During Columbus2020, we have developed and expanded our digital solution portfolio significantly and with the divestment of To-Increase, we are ready to unleash the full potential to meet our customers’ needs for both executive digital advisory, and end-to-end digital solutions”, says Chairman of the Board, Ib Kunøe.


Profitable growth through customer loyalty
 A key priority in Focus23 will be to drive profitable growth by developing our business to become a more focused and simplified operation with increased customer centricity and a more digital advisory approach.

Strong starting point
 With the execution of the Columbus2020 strategy, Columbus reached important milestones in the journey to become a leading global value provider of digital business solutions in selected industries.

