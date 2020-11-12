Capgemini SE Notice of trading on own shares on November 4, 2020
Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire| 12.11.2020, 09:36 | 48 | 0 |
CAPGEMINI
Société Européenne (European Company) with share capital of €1,355,597,592
Registered office at 11, rue de Tilsitt, 75017 Paris (France)
330 703 844 RCS Paris
Paris, November 12, 2020.
Statement of transactions on own shares
executed on November 4, 2020
|Issuer Name
|Issuer Identification Code
|Trading Session
|Share Identification Code
|Daily Total Volume (number of shares)
|
Daily
weigthed
average
purchase
price
|Market
|CAPGEMINI
|96950077L0TN7BAROX36
|2020.11.04
|FR0000125338
|3,000,000
|106.1963
|Over-the-counter
For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the buybacks, please refer to the detailed declaration available on: https://investors.capgemini.com/en/regulated-information/.
o 0 o
Attachment
Capgemini Aktie jetzt ab 0€ handeln - auf Smartbroker.de
Diesen Artikel teilen
0 Kommentare
Autor abonnieren
0