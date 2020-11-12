CAPGEMINI Société Européenne (European Company) with share capital of €1,355,597,592 Registered office at 11, rue de Tilsitt, 75017 Paris (France) 330 703 844 RCS Paris

Statement of transactions on own shares

executed on November 4, 2020

Issuer Name Issuer Identification Code Trading Session Share Identification Code Daily Total Volume (number of shares) Daily

weigthed

average

purchase

price Market CAPGEMINI 96950077L0TN7BAROX36 2020.11.04 FR0000125338 3,000,000 106.1963 Over-the-counter

For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the buybacks, please refer to the detailed declaration available on: https://investors.capgemini.com/en/regulated-information/ .

