 

Capgemini SE Notice of trading on own shares on November 4, 2020

CAPGEMINI
Société Européenne (European Company) with share capital of €1,355,597,592
Registered office at 11, rue de Tilsitt, 75017 Paris (France)
330 703 844 RCS Paris

Paris, November 12, 2020.

Statement of transactions on own shares
executed on November 4, 2020

Issuer Name Issuer Identification Code Trading Session Share Identification Code Daily Total Volume (number of shares) Daily
weigthed
average
purchase
price 		Market
CAPGEMINI 96950077L0TN7BAROX36 2020.11.04 FR0000125338 3,000,000 106.1963 Over-the-counter

For detailed information on the transactions carried out and on the objectives of the buybacks, please refer to the detailed declaration available on: https://investors.capgemini.com/en/regulated-information/.

