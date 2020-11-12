Verisk Maplecroft releases world’s first subnational human rights risk indices

The Dataset, which encompasses risk scores for 3,600 states and administrative regions in 198 countries, can be used by companies and asset managers to accurately map their exposure to 10 key human rights issues:

London, UK, Nov. 12, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After two years in development, global risk data and forecasting company Verisk Maplecroft has released the world’s only Subnational Human Rights Dataset to enable multinational organizations and financial institutions to undertake risk assessments of their global operations, supply chains and investments in more granular detail than has been possible to date.

Arbitrary Arrest and Detention

Child Labour

Extrajudicial or Unlawful Killings

Forced Labour

Freedom of Assembly

Kidnappings

Migrant Workers

Occupational Health and Safety

Security Forces and Human Rights

Torture and Other Ill-treatment

“This data is unique, as there is nothing else in the marketplace that can match its comprehension of a wide degree of human rights issues on such a large scale,” says Matt Moshiri, President of Verisk Maplecroft. “In a time where greater emphasis is being placed on the social element of ESG (environmental, social and governance) risks by investors and consumers alike, it will provide the more refined intelligence companies need to take the assessment of human rights to a new level.”

Dynamic human rights monitoring captures local-level risks for 198 countries

The indices bring together data science with expert derived judgements and existing methodologies from Verisk Maplecroft’s internationally recognised country-level human rights indices.

‘Events gathering’ of reported violations or issues related to a specific human right is a key component. The benefit of this approach is that Verisk Maplecroft is able to more accurately capture the situation as reported ‘on the ground’ as well as being able to swiftly react to any major event, including conflicts, protests, riots or any other severe human rights infringements. Furthermore, using a dynamic event gathering approach means the indices will be updated quarterly to provide up-to-date metrics for each of the 3,600 regions.