Quarterly ReportVienna -* Continuous business development* Sales close to the previous year's level* Earnings below previous year due to market and structural one-off effects* Resilience through concentration on system-relevant packaging products* Strategic focus: cost optimization and growthThe Mayr-Melnhof Group was able to carry on the overall continuous businessdevelopment in 2020 with solid volume and cash flow development in the 3rdquarter. The focus on system-relevant products, cartonboard and cartonboardpackaging for consumer staples, shows a certain resilience despite challengingconditions. A sharp rise in orders at the start of the pandemic at the beginningof the 2nd quarter was followed by largely normalized demand over the course ofthe year.While sales in the first three quarters almost reached again the previous year'slevel, the earnings figures are, as expected, below those of the previous year,due to one-off effects resulting mainly from necessary market and structuraladjustments. As of the end of September 2020, these impact the operating resultwith accumulated EUR 57.5 million, a large part of which is attributable todepreciation and amortization of non-current assets.In the cartonboard division, especially favorable raw material costs as well asa consistent pricing policy contributed to a positive development in the on-going business. The packaging division proved to be robust, mainly due to theoverall good volume development.Cost optimization and deeper market penetration are the focus of the MM Groupwith the aim of sustainably combining growth and profitability in a highlycompetitive market environment. The related investment, innovation andacquisition activities will be intensified.As already indicated, the annual result is expected to be lower than in theprevious year due to one-off effects.Group Key indicators - IFRSConsolidated, in millions of EUR 1-3Q/2020 1-3Q/2019 +/-Sales 1,903.5 1,924.3 -1.1 %EBITDA 307.1 297.2 +3.3 %Operating Profit 169.3 195.6 -13.4 %Operating margin (in %) 8.9 % 10.2 % -127 bpProfit before tax 160.6 194.2 -17.3 %Profit for the period 116.3 146.3 -20.5 %Earnings per share (in EUR) 5.78 7.29