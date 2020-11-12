 

Quarterly Report

Vienna -

* Continuous business development
* Sales close to the previous year's level
* Earnings below previous year due to market and structural one-off effects
* Resilience through concentration on system-relevant packaging products
* Strategic focus: cost optimization and growth



The Mayr-Melnhof Group was able to carry on the overall continuous business
development in 2020 with solid volume and cash flow development in the 3rd
quarter. The focus on system-relevant products, cartonboard and cartonboard
packaging for consumer staples, shows a certain resilience despite challenging
conditions. A sharp rise in orders at the start of the pandemic at the beginning
of the 2nd quarter was followed by largely normalized demand over the course of
the year.

While sales in the first three quarters almost reached again the previous year's
level, the earnings figures are, as expected, below those of the previous year,
due to one-off effects resulting mainly from necessary market and structural
adjustments. As of the end of September 2020, these impact the operating result
with accumulated EUR 57.5 million, a large part of which is attributable to
depreciation and amortization of non-current assets.

In the cartonboard division, especially favorable raw material costs as well as
a consistent pricing policy contributed to a positive development in the on-
going business. The packaging division proved to be robust, mainly due to the
overall good volume development.

Cost optimization and deeper market penetration are the focus of the MM Group
with the aim of sustainably combining growth and profitability in a highly
competitive market environment. The related investment, innovation and
acquisition activities will be intensified.

As already indicated, the annual result is expected to be lower than in the
previous year due to one-off effects.

Group Key indicators - IFRS
Consolidated, in millions of EUR 1-3Q/2020 1-3Q/2019 +/-
Sales 1,903.5 1,924.3 -1.1 %
EBITDA 307.1 297.2 +3.3 %
Operating Profit 169.3 195.6 -13.4 %
Operating margin (in %) 8.9 % 10.2 % -127 bp
Profit before tax 160.6 194.2 -17.3 %
Profit for the period 116.3 146.3 -20.5 %
Earnings per share (in EUR) 5.78 7.29
