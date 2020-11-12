DGAP-News Expansion and strengthening of the business field ultrasonic microscopy
|
DGAP-News: PVA TePla AG / Key word(s): Takeover
Press Release
Wettenberg, November 12, 2020
Expansion and strengthening of the business field ultrasonic microscopy
PVA TePla AG is acquiring Okos Solutions, LLC in Manassas, Virginia (USA), a leading producer of ultrasound measuring equipment. Okos develops and builds this measuring equipment for assessing the quality of high-tech materials in industrial applications, such as aerospace, and for the semiconductor market. By acquiring this company, the PVA TePla Group is substantially improving its access to the US market for its ultrasound product area.
PVA TePla Analytical Systems GmbH, which already holds an excellent position on the semiconductor market with its ultrasonic systems, is expanding its market position on the US market by significantly intensifying its sales and service at customers. In return, PVA TePla Analytical Systems will be selling Okos measuring equipment in European territories. A further joint growth region is Asia, where the two companies will be bundling their activities moving ahead.
"Our metrology business has achieved double-digit growth every year in the past, and we anticipate excellent prospects for the future as well. The fact that we can now make our position on the US market more sustainable is a key step in our long-term strategic approach. I am also pleased that we now have a stronger foothold in the industrial field of metrology as well, as this also offers excellent opportunities for growth on account of the continuing significant rise in materials requirements," says Alfred Schopf, CEO of PVA TePla AG.
PVA TePla Analytical Systems and Okos Solutions also plan to work together on the development of ultrasound inspection systems, software solutions, and the manufacture of components.
The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price.
For further information, please contact:
Dr. Gert Fisahn
Investor Relations
Phone: +49 641 68690-400
mailto:gert.fisahn@pvatepla.com
12.11.2020 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|PVA TePla AG
|Im Westpark 10-12
|35435 Wettenberg
|Germany
|Phone:
|0641/686900
|Fax:
|0641/68690800
|E-mail:
|info@pvatepla.com
|Internet:
|www.pvatepla.com
|ISIN:
|DE0007461006
|WKN:
|746100
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1147619
|End of News
|DGAP News Service
|
|
Wertpapier
0 Kommentare