amcure and Hinova Pharmaceuticals enter into an exclusive license agreement for the development, manufacturing and commercialization of AMC303 in oncology in the Greater China region

Eggenstein-Leopoldshafen, Germany and Chengdu, China - 12 November 2020: amcure GmbH, a biopharmaceutical company developing first-in-class cancer therapeutics, and Hinova Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Chengdu, China), one of the fastest growing start-up drug discovery and development companies in China, entered into an exclusive license agreement for AMC303 to further develop, manufacture and commercialize the peptide inhibitor in the Greater China region (Mainland China, Hong Kong SAR, Macau SAR, and Taiwan).

Under the terms of the agreement, Hinova will develop, manufacture and commercialize AMC303 for the Greater China market with an initial focus on esophageal metastatic squamous cancer. China is projected to be the largest market globally for esophageal squamous cancer treatments. Additional cancer indications and combination therapies will be jointly evaluated by the companies. amcure retains all rights to AMC303 outside of the Greater China region. As part of the agreement, amcure will receive an upfront payment, plus development and commercial milestone payments as well as royalties on net sales.

The first-in-class drug candidate AMC303 targets CD44v6, a splice variant of the CD44 family of transmembrane glycoproteins that is involved in many processes relevant for tumor progression, including EMT, cell migration and invasion. By binding CD44v6, AMC303 blocks signaling via the three tyrosine kinases VEGFR-2, c-MET and RON and thus, strongly inhibits tumor growth and metastasis in squamous tumors. In animal models, AMC303 has shown synergistic effects with other anti-tumor agents. This novel mode of action has been proven in preclinical and clinical studies. In the first completed Phase I/Ib study in Europe, AMC303 was shown to be safe and well tolerated with a manageable adverse event profile and indicated single-agent anti-tumor activity. These results together with the unique mode of action suggest AMC303 to be a good candidate for combination treatments in squamous cancer.

