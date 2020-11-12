 

Rueil Malmaison, 12 November 2020

            London Gatwick Airport: Moody's credit rating

On 11 November 2020, Moody's reviewed the Class A debt of Gatwick Funding Limited, which raises funding for London Gatwick Airport, a 50.01% subsidiary of VINCI Airports.

Because of the exceptional situation affecting the air transport industry, Moody's revised Gatwick Funding Limited's rating, awarding it an investment grade rating of Baa2 (versus Baa1 previously) with negative outlook.

Published information is available at the following address:
https://www.londonstockexchange.com/news-article/79IU/credit-rating-up ...

About VINCI Airports
VINCI Airports, as the leading private airport operator in the world, manages the development and operation of 45 airports located in Brazil, Cambodia, Chile, Costa Rica, the Dominican Republic, France, Japan, Portugal, Serbia, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States. Served by more than 250 airlines, VINCI Airports’ network handled 255 million passengers in 2019. Through its expertise as a comprehensive integrator, VINCI Airports develops, finances, builds and operates airports, leveraging its investment capability and know-how to optimise the management and performance of existing airport infrastructure, facility extensions and modernisation projects. In 2019, its annual revenue across managed activities amounted to €4.9 billion, while its consolidated revenue was €2.6 billion.
www.vinci-airports.com

About VINCI
VINCI is a global player in concessions and contracting, employing 222,000 people in some 100 countries. We design, finance, build and operate infrastructure and facilities that help improve daily life and mobility for all. Because we believe in all-round performance, above and beyond economic and financial results, we are committed to operating in an environmentally and socially responsible manner. And because our projects are in the public interest, we consider that reaching out to all our stakeholders and engaging in dialogue with them is essential in the conduct of our business activities. Based on that approach, VINCI’s ambition is to create long-term value for its customers, shareholders, employees, partners and society in general. www.vinci.com

This press release is an official VINCI Group reporting document.

PRESS CONTACT
VINCI Press Department
Tel: +33 (0)1 47 16 31 82
media.relations@vinci.com

