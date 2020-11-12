 

PQE Group Launches Internal Academy for Talent Development & Training The PQE Academy Is Born

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
12.11.2020, 10:15  |  33   |   |   

FLORENCE, Italy, Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Despite the pandemic and the global health emergency, PQE Group has just announced a huge investment for 2021 in the training of its talents. Thus was born the PQE Academy, a project that aims to help the employees to acquire technical knowledge through four specially designed learning courses, and elevate their full potential as managers within the company.

PQE Group Logo (PRNewsfoto/PQE Group)

"In the last 5 years we have had an important growth also in terms of the number of internal resources," - Gilda D'Incerti, CEO & Founder of PQE Group says.  "Therefore, especially as a result of what has happened in recent months, I wanted to focus my attention on the human capital of the company, giving to the most deserving, the opportunity to train and improve themselves. In fact, I am convinced," - continues D'Incerti, "that in a consulting company like ours, growth passes through investment in people and their skills."

The employees, selected among the 800 from all over the world, will therefore have the opportunity to follow technical courses held by leading internal figures and focused on issues related to the services that the company offers. The courses will be available both through online platforms and through live lessons.

The real highlight of the initiative is represented by the possibility for the employees to receive full funds for an executive master degree of their choice within leading international universities and institutes.

To gain extra credits to spend at the PQE Academy, employees will also be evaluated based on their work performance and by taking part in numerous CSR initiatives and volunteering that the company regularly carries out. 

PQE Group, a leading company in the field of data integrity and pharmaceutical quality, once again demonstrates its great commitment to improve employees' work life balance, community and constant development of its talents.

PQE Academy is part of a context of strong social commitment, which can also be found in the very latest R&D initiative, the Infodemic Task Force, which deals with disseminating safe and quality news against fake news regarding Covid19, as more informed and educated people can make more informed choices in their everyday life.

For more information about the PQE Academy you can visit the following link.

To stay updated, don't miss PQE Group on LinkedIn, Facebook and Twitter.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1332110/PQE_Group_Logo.jpg

 



